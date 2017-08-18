NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/18/17 -- HempAmericana, Inc. (OTC: HMPQ) -- HempAmericana Inc. is excited to announce that the Company has been selected to be the first investment offered on a new and exciting Crowd Funding site designed exclusively for qualified Reg A offerings.

Minivest, www.minivest.com is an innovative crowdfunding Portal that grants access to exclusive investments in microcap issuers, including publicly traded companies. HempAmericana will be the first investment to go live on the website with an initial allocation of $500,000 in its Qualified Tier 1 Reg A offering through the Minivest portal. The offering will be available to the public, both institutional and retail participation is welcome. Due to Blue Sky Laws, HempAmericana will only accept subscriptions from New York based investors at this time. In the event the initial raise is successful and allocation is over-subscribed, the company will consider a subsequent offering with additional Blue Sky approvals. Minivest is partnered with FundAmerica, an SEC and FINRA registered broker dealer to complete the transfer of funds and comply with state and federal regulations

Salvador Rosillo, HempAmericana's CEO stated, "We are excited to be selected as the first company featured on Minivest!" He further stated, "Crowd funding tends to bring a diverse group of investors, creating a stronger shareholder base with long term support. As a small team, we look forward to the additional support from Minivest to help us increase the velocity at which we can raise operating capital. The investment process will be streamlined so that we can focus as much time on achieving the milestones announced earlier in the year. Minivest is not a broker dealer and takes no commission on capital raised. With the exception of minimal maintenance fees, the company will receive virtually all the funds raised through the website."

The company plans to launch on the site by the end of August. We will update our current and prospective shareholders when the offering is posted, at which time, additional information will be available on the offering itself, as well as who can invest, how much and what funds will be used for.

About:

HempAmericana is currently in the rolling paper and CBD oil business using the brand name Weed Got Oil. Search Rolling Thunders hemp papers on YouTube for a product demonstration of the Company's papers. The company owns an extraction machine and now plans to become a leader in the CBD oil market by establishing three laboratories for the extraction and research of the oils contained in the hemp plant. HempAmericana also researches, develops and sells products made of industrial hemp. See more at http://www.HempAmericana.net.

Safe Harbor:

Safe Harbor Provision Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. Please also review Hemp Americana annual and quarterly financials for a more complete discussion of risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the laws of any such state.

Minivest Disclaimer:

Minivest.com (the "Site") is a service provider. Minivest.com is not a registered broker-dealer or a registered investment advisor, or a member of any association for other research providers in any jurisdiction whatsoever and we are not qualified to offer financial advice. You understand that the Offerings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold this or any other security, or that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for you or any specific person. You further understand that Minivest.com will not advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, value or suitability of any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy or other matter. To the extent any of the information contained in the Offering may be deemed to be investment advice, such information is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. You acknowledge that you are responsible for your own financial decisions. Site strongly urges you conduct a complete and independent investigation of the Issuer and consideration of all pertinent risks. You are advised to review SEC periodic reports: Forms 10-Q, 10K, Form 8-K, insider reports, Forms 3, 4, 5 Schedule 13D, 1A etc.

The Issuer warrants that it has provided, reviewed and is solely responsible all content about the Issuer that was, is or is to be published on the Site. Neither Minivest.com, it's owners or affiliates warrant that the Content provided by the Issuer to be published on Minivest.com, it's social media accounts and platforms, is accurate, reliable or correct; that the Site will be available at any particular time or location; that any defects or errors in the Site or Content will be corrected; or that the Site or Content are free of viruses or other harmful components. Site is engaged in the business of marketing and advertising for monetary compensation unless otherwise stated. This is not a solicitation to buy or sell securities. Minivest.com and/or our affiliates may currently hold, and may buy or sell securities in the Issuer and any other issuers from time to time.

Pierre Petard

888 977 7985

info@hempamericana.net



