sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 18.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 560 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
18.08.2017 | 14:01
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Gourmet Ice Cream Market 2017-2021 - Increasing Number of Innovative Flavors and Diet-friendly Ice Creams

DUBLIN, August 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Gourmet Ice Cream Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global gourmet ice cream market to grow at a CAGR of 11.98% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global gourmet ice cream market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the annual revenues generated from various geographical regions and retail sales of major vendors operating in the gourmet ice cream market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing number of innovative flavors and diet-friendly ice creams. Gourmet flavors are rising in popularity in most parts of the world due to their innovative and ethnic appeal. The gourmet ice cream product segment acts as a catalyst to many brands seeking premium positioning in the global ice cream market. F

One trend in the market is rising influence of online retailing. With the increase in e-commerce businesses worldwide, the vendors have immense potential to enhance their profitability. E-commerce trading accounts nearly 12% of the global retail trade. Most of these e-commerce channels support business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) operations.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is rising popularity of substitutes. One of the major concerns for gourmet ice cream vendors is the rising popularity of substitutes like: artisanal, low-fat, and organic ice creams. The global organic ice cream market is still in its nascent stage. In 2016, it generated nearly $900 million in revenue. But the increasing demand for gluten-free and non-GMO ingredient products has influenced the growth of the global organic ice cream market.

Key vendors

  • Amorino
  • Gelato Italia
  • Nestl
  • R&R Ice Cream
  • Unilever

Other prominent vendors

  • American Classic Icecream (ACI)
  • amoregelato.com
  • Braum's
  • Gelatovinto
  • Mini Melts
  • MOLTO!
  • Morelli's Gelato
  • Papitto Gelato
  • Vadilal Group
  • VILLA DOLCE

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Segmentation By Product

Part 07: Market Segmentation By Geography

Part 08: Key Leading Countries

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis

Part 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bfm9f8/global_gourmet

Media Contact:


Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire