Global Gourmet Ice Cream Market 2017-2021 - Increasing Number of Innovative Flavors and Diet-friendly Ice Creams

DUBLIN, August 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Gourmet Ice Cream Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global gourmet ice cream market to grow at a CAGR of 11.98% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global gourmet ice cream market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the annual revenues generated from various geographical regions and retail sales of major vendors operating in the gourmet ice cream market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing number of innovative flavors and diet-friendly ice creams. Gourmet flavors are rising in popularity in most parts of the world due to their innovative and ethnic appeal. The gourmet ice cream product segment acts as a catalyst to many brands seeking premium positioning in the global ice cream market. F



One trend in the market is rising influence of online retailing. With the increase in e-commerce businesses worldwide, the vendors have immense potential to enhance their profitability. E-commerce trading accounts nearly 12% of the global retail trade. Most of these e-commerce channels support business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) operations.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is rising popularity of substitutes. One of the major concerns for gourmet ice cream vendors is the rising popularity of substitutes like: artisanal, low-fat, and organic ice creams. The global organic ice cream market is still in its nascent stage. In 2016, it generated nearly $900 million in revenue. But the increasing demand for gluten-free and non-GMO ingredient products has influenced the growth of the global organic ice cream market.



Key vendors

Amorino

Gelato Italia

Nestl

R&R Ice Cream

Unilever

Other prominent vendors

American Classic Icecream (ACI)

amoregelato.com

Braum's

Gelatovinto

Mini Melts

MOLTO!

Morelli's Gelato

Papitto Gelato

Vadilal Group

VILLA DOLCE



Key Topics Covered:







Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Geography



Part 08: Key Leading Countries



Part 09: Decision Framework



Part 10: Drivers And Challenges



Part 11: Market Trends



Part 12: Vendor Landscape



Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bfm9f8/global_gourmet





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716