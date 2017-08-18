sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 18.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 560 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,444 Euro		+0,042
+0,57 %
WKN: 172912 ISIN: CA0209361009 Ticker-Symbol: VTM 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,492
7,888
14:35
7,47
7,915
14:35
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION
ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION7,444+0,57 %