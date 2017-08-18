

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi led a call by Democratic lawmakers to remove Confederate statues on display in the halls of Congress. The Democrats rejected President Donald Trump's criticism of the removal of 'beautiful' Confederate statues.



The heated nationwide debate over the removal of monuments to the Confederacy reached the Capitol Hill Thursday when Pelosi called on House Speaker Paul Ryan to start the process for removing memorials for leaders of the Confederacy from the marbled halls of the US legislature.



The removal of a statue of Robert E Lee had led to deadly clashes between white nationalists and protesting crowds in Charlottesville, Virginia, last week.



Trump, who blamed 'both sides' for the violence in the white supremacist rally, said on Twitter Thursday, 'Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments.'



'You can't change history, but you can learn from it,' he opined.



On Wednesday, Democrat Senator Cory Booker announced he would draft a Bill to remove Confederate statues from the Capitol.



In a statement calling on Speaker Ryan to join Democrats in supporting the legislation, Pelosi said 'There is no room for celebrating the violent bigotry of the men of the Confederacy in the hallowed halls of the United States Capitol or in places of honor across the country.'



She recalled that under the leadership of Democrats in Congress, more women and people of color have been recognized in Congress' collection of statues, including Rosa Parks, Sojourner Truth and Helen Keller.



Nearly 10 Confederate-era figures, including that of Jefferson Davis, the president of the Confederacy, and Gen. Robert E. Lee, a General who fought for the pro-slavery Confederacy during the US Civil War, are memorialized along with dozens of other statues at the National Statuary Hall Collection in the U.S. Capitol.



