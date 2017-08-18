

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures jumped above $1300 an ounce Friday morning, hitting the highest level since May amid increased appetite for safe haven assets.



With U.S. stocks on track for the worst two-week stretch of the year, gold was up $9 at $1301 an ounce.



Political turmoil in the U.S. and another terrorist incident in Europe have rattle markets.



The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment for August will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The economists are looking are reading of 94.0, slightly down from 93.4 in the previous month.



Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan will participate in a moderated Q&A session at the Dallas County Community College District Conference Day 2017 in Dallas, with audience Q&A at 10.15 am ET.



