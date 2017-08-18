

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures inched higher for a second session Friday, as traders braced for rig count data that may confirm U.S. production is slowing.



The Baker Hughes North American rig count for the week will published at 1.00 pm ET. The prior week North American Rig Count was 1169 and U.S. rig counts were 949.



Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration Wednesday showed that domestic crude supplies fell by 8.9 million barrels for the week ended Aug. 11.



Meanwhile, Oil exports from Iraq's southern terminals have fallen so far this month, Reuters reports.



WTI light sweet crude oil was up 20 cents at $47.21 a barrel.



The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment for August will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The economists are looking are reading of 94.0, slightly down from 93.4 in the previous month.



