The "Europe Green Packaging Market (2017-2023)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Green Packaging Market in Europe is expected to register a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period (2017-2023). The green packaging process uses an environmentally friendly method which reduces pollution and waste, while preserving natural resources and energy. Green Packaging, also known as sustainable packaging has become one of the emerging trends all over the world.

The factor driving the growth of green packaging market is growing demand for environmentally friendly products. Additionally, reduction in packaging waste, increase in shelf life of the products with the usage of green packaging are some of the major factors contributing to the growth of green packaging market. Stringent regulations imposed on the use of conventional packaging are adding to the growth of green manufacturing process.

Based on Types, the market is segmented into Recycled Packaging, Degradable Packaging, and Reusable Packaging. The Recycled Packaging market is further segmented into Paper, Plastics, Metals, Glass, and Others. Reusable Packaging Type includes Drums, Plastic Containers, and Storage Devices Processors. Based on Applications, the market is segmented into Food Beverages, Personal Care, Healthcare, and Others. Based on Countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Companies Mentioned

E.I. DU Pont De Nemours And Company

Amcor Limited

Mondi Group

Sealed Air Corporation

Tetra Laval (Tetra Pak)

Ardagh Group Co.

PlastiPak Holdings, Inc.

Bemis Company, Inc.

DS Smith

Nampak

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Europe Green Packaging Market

4. Europe Green Packaging Market by Application

5. Europe Green Packaging Market by Country

6. Company Profile

