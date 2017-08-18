Global Swim and Multisport Watch Market 2017-2021 - Merging of Fashion and Multisport Features in the Premium Segment

DUBLIN, August 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Swim and Multisport Watch Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global swim and multisport watch market to grow at a CAGR of 6.58% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global swim and multisport watch market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the retail sales of different types of swim and multisport watches to individual consumers. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Product innovation, promotion, and branding. Over the recent years, many vendors have come up with innovative products and technologically advanced products to enhance the sales of swim watches. Rapid advances in technology like the Internet of Things (IoT) has led to the development of GPS-enabled smart watches, which provide connectivity to multiple devices through swim watches.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Growing online and omnichannel retail. Globally e-commerce is growing each year with more consumers opting for the convenience of online shopping. Online retail is the fastest growing sector of the global retail market. E-retailing of several products including swim and multisport watches is also gaining popularity because it is a time-saving and cost-effective process of purchasing products. Online shopping through smart devices has gained popularity over recent years due to high penetration of Internet services, improved economic conditions, and upgradation of purchase, and delivery options with the emergence of m-commerce.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Presence of price-sensitive consumers in the mass segment. Over the recent years, advances in electronics, material sciences, and sensor technologies have allowed innovative start-ups to create relatively inexpensive devices.

Key vendors

Garmin,

SUUNTO,

Swimovate

CASIO COMPUTER

Timex Group

Other prominent vendors

TomTom International

SOLEUS RUNNING

Bryton

Apple

Moov

Swimmo

Fitbit

Guangzhou Pasnew Industrial

GUANGZHOU SKMEI WATCH



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Segmentation By Retail Format



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 07: Geographical Segmentation



Part 08: Key Leading Countries



Part 09: Decision Framework



Part 10: Drivers And Challenges



Part 11: Market Trends



Part 12: Vendor Landscape



Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 14: Appendix





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zj5grv/global_swim_and



