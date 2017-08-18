Industrial Application to Remain Dominant in the Global Noise Control System Market

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, August 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Noise pollution has historically received much less public attention than other more visible forms such as air pollution, water pollution, and land pollution. However, times have well and truly changed and the effective tackling of noise pollution has become the need of the hour as it is directly linked to many severe health issues. Noise control systems are expected to become increasingly important in the days ahead; which is why Future Market Insights has drafted a new report 'Noise Control System Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 - 2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017 - 2027' that studies the global noise control system market in detail. The global noise control system market is on track to record a robust CAGR of 5.8% and be worth more than US$ 53 Bn by 2027 end.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161020/430874LOGO )



Forecast by Material Type: Fibreglass and Foam to Remain Dominant

Fibreglass and Foam have a combined market share of nearly 3/5th of the noise control system market and are anticipated to retain this share to a significant degree till the end of the forecast period. Fibreglass represents a market opportunity of just under US$ 20 Bn while Foam is predicted to have a value of nearly US$ 13 Bn by end 2027.

Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4629

Forecast by Product Type: Tiles, Panels and Doors to Hold Larger Market Share

The Tiles, Panels, and Doors segments are likely to remain at the top in the global noise control system market by product type as these three segments are the only ones poised to cross a value of US$ 10 Bn by the end of the decadal study. Of these three, the Tiles segment is slated to reach a market valuation of almost US$ 13.4 Bn by the end of 2027.

Forecast by Application: Industrial Application Projected to Dominate the Global Market

The Industrial application alone has a market share of more than 50% in the global noise control system market and it is estimated to gain 47 BPS during the course of the study. The Industrial application segment is greater than that of the Commercial and Residential segments combined with an anticipated value exceeding US$ 28 Bn by end 2027.

Preview Analysis on Global Noise Control System Market Segmentation Product Type - Acoustic Panels, Acoustic Tiles, Sound Curtains, Acoustic Surface, Sound Insulating Flooring, Sound Barrier Walls, Baffles, Sound Blanket, Sound Doors; Material Type - Fiberglass, Wood, Plastic Sheets, Concrete, Other; Application - Residential Noise Control System, Industrial Noise Control System, Commercial Noise Control System: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/noise-control-system-market

Forecast by Sales Channel: OEM Channel Larger than After Sales

The OEM channel has a market share of about 59% in the global noise control system market during the forecast period. However, the After Sales segment is projected to witness a slightly higher CAGR of 5.9% during this period and cross a value of US$ 21 Bn by 2027 end.

Forecast by Region: APEJ to Gain Substantial Basis Point Share

APEJ is estimated to grow with a substantial 46 BPS from 2017 to 2027 and this is largely at the expense of other regions such as Japan and Western Europe that show notable declines. Besides North America, APEJ is the sole region that is anticipated to cross US$ 10 Bn by the end of 2027.

Global Noise Control System Market: Competition Dashboard

The main companies profiled in the noise control system market report are Saint Gobain, Armstrong World Industries Inc., USG Corporation, GP Industries Ltd, Knauf Insulation, SIAC PTE LTD, Kinetics Noise Control, QUIETSTONE UK LTD, Acoustical Surfaces, Acoustical Solutions, Noise Barriers, FAIST Anlagenbau GmbH, Iac Acoustics, Nihon Onkyo Engineering, Polymer Technologies, VAW Systems, Acoustic GRG Product, and All Noise Control LLC.

Our advisory services are aimed at helping you with specific, customised insights that are relevant to your specific challenges. Let us know about your challenges and our trusted advisors will connect with you:http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-4629

Important takeaways from the report

Rapid industrialisation has led to the scourge of noise pollution in both developed as well as emerging economies and both governments and the general public have become well-aware of this global menace. Governmental regulations coupled with introduction of multifunctional barrier systems should benefit the noise control system market. Even the consumer electronics industry has veered towards noise control systems by marketing their 'noise-cancellation' headphones and helmets that are widely deployed in aircrafts. The impact of the noise control system market has also been felt in home décor with acoustic engineering solutions.

More from FMI's Cutting-edge Intelligence:

Industrial Valve Market Taxonomy By Industrial Valve Type - Gate, Globe, Ball, Butterfly, Plug, Check (Dual Plate, Piston, Spring Loaded Disk, Swing Check, Tilting Check), Safety Relief (Spring Loaded, Pilot Operated); By Function Type - Automatic Valves, Manual Valves; By Make Type - Forging & Casting;By Raw Material Type - Cast Steel, Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel, Bronze, Other Alloys; By End-Use Industries - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Water Treatment, Power Plants, Paper & Pulp, Others: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/industrial-valve-market

Centrifugal Pumps Market Segmentation By Product - Single-Stage Pump, Multi-Stage Pump , Axial and Mixed Flow Pump, Submersible Pump, Sealess and Circulator Pump; By End-Use - Industrial, Agricultural, Domestic: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/centrifugal-pumps-market

Power Tools Market Forecast By Category - Power Tools and Hand Tools, By End-use sector-Industrial and Household; By Mode of Operation-Electric, Pneumatic & Others; By Region- North America , APEJ, Latin America , Western Europe , Eastern Europe , Middle East & Africa , Japan : http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/power-tools-market

About Us

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services which are personalized in nature. FMI delivers a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights and an aerial view of the competitive framework and future market trends.

Browse More Industrial Automation & Equipment Market Insights

Contact Us

616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,

Valley Cottage, NY 10989,

United States

T: +1-347-918-3531

F: +1-845-579-5705

T (UK): +44(0)20-7692-8790

Sales: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Press Office: Press@futuremrketinsights.com



Latest Market Reports:http://www.latestmarketreports.com/

Website: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com