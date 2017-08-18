

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Statistics Canada will release Canada consumer prices for July at 8:30 am ET Friday. Inflation is expected to be flat on month, following a 0.1 percent decline in June.



Ahead of the data, the loonie traded mixed against its major rivals. While the loonie held steady against the euro, it dropped against the aussie, greenback and the yen.



The loonie was worth 1.4868 against the euro, 86.10 against the yen, 1.0026 against the aussie and 1.2664 against the greenback as of 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX