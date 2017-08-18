SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - August 18, 2017) - In an update on this company's clinical cell therapy programs targeting blood cancers and osteoarthritis in the knee, Gabrielle Zhou of Maxim Group describes progress that sets the stage for "value inflection."

Zhou summed up Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.'s recent activities in an Aug. 9 research report. "CBMG's cell therapy programs continue to make progress," she wrote. "We expect to see data from both the CARD-1 and CALL-1 chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) studies by 2017E, setting the stage for a value inflection as CBMG becomes a Phase 2 CAR-T player."

The analyst also noted the company has enough cash to get to that stage. "CBMG ended the period with $27M in cash," Zhou noted. "At the current burn rate, we estimate CBMG has sufficient capital to fund through topline data releases (by 2017E) from its CARD-1 and CALL-1 studies, which should represent catalysts for the stock."

