Global Truck-mounted Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Market 2017-2021: Growing Demand for Compact Truck-Mounted AWPs

The global truck mounted aerial work platform (AWP)market to grow at a CAGR of 6.04% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Truck Mounted Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the demand for compact truck-mounted AWPs. Putting further reach into a smaller package is another significant trend in the industry. Increased demand for good reach on a small chassis is driving the market. Customers of truck-mounted AWPs are demanding the reduction of the overall gross weight of the vehicle to increase payload and enhance fuel efficiency.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing popularity of rentals. The increasing use of rental equipment will lead to a rise in the sales of truck-mounted AWPs to rental organizations as they like to keep their fleets up-to-date with the latest models. This will drive the volume growth of the equipment. The AWP equipment industry is capital-intensive. Funds are required for the acquisition and maintenance of equipment fleets, secure storage facilities, and for equipment operations. Factors such as cash inflows from businesses, equipment utilization, and dollar and time utilization, and higher prices have contributed to the growth of the rental market.
Key vendors
- CTE
- Morita Holdings Corporation
- Versa Lift
- Palfinger
- Terex
Other prominent vendors
- Aichi
- Altec Industries
- Cela
- CMC
- Elliott Equipment Company
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation By End-User
Part 07: Geographical Segmentation
Part 08: Decision Framework
Part 09: Drivers And Challenges
Part 10: Market Trends
Part 11: Vendor Landscape
Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis
Part 13: Appendix
