PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PJSC MAGNIT - Notice of Results

Press Release

Krasnodar

August 18, 2017

Magnit Announces the Publication Date of its Reviewed 1H 2017 Financial Results Prepared in accordance with the IFRS

Krasnodar, Russia (August 18, 2017): Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (MOEX and LSE: MGNT) is pleased to announce the publication date of its reviewed 1H 2017 financial results prepared in accordance with the IFRS.

Please be informed that Magnit plans to release its reviewed 1H 2017 financial results prepared in accordance with the IFRS on Friday, August 25, 2017 at 10:00 AM (Moscow time).

For further information, please contact:

Timothy PostHead of Investor Relations
Email: post@magnit.ru
Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17600
Dina SvishchevaDeputy Director, Investor Relations
Email: Chistyak@magnit.ru
Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 15101
Media InquiriesMedia Relations Department
press@magnit.ru

Company description:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2017, Magnit operated 35 distribution centers and 14,844 stores (11,114 convenience, 430 hypermarkets and 3,300 drogerie stores) in 2,567 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the unaudited IFRS management accounts for 1H 2017, Magnit had revenues of RUB 555 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 49 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB+. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe.


© 2017 PR Newswire