Global MMO Games Market 2017-2025 - Analysis and Forecasts by Genre, Platform and Revenue Model

The "MMO Games Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecast by Genre, Platform and Revenue Model" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The present generations are raised on the quick processing speed and spectacular graphics of visual displays like TV, smart phones, play stations and Xboxes. It was not too long, when the digital gaming was limited to only a few laboratories across the globe, now these games are available at the easiest convenience of people. Over the years Massively Multiplayer Online (MMO) games have gained significant traction in terms of entertainment.

These are the computer based games that can support thousands of players at a time and is played over internet. Rapid evolution of internet and transforming lifestyle of the people across the globe are majorly driving this market. Today, digital games have become an entrenched fragment of our routines and cultures. Moreover, gamers today doesn't only comprises the teenage population but approximately 50% of the population around the world are middle aged people which also included significant number of female gender.

The report aims to provide an overview of Global MMO Games Market along with detailed segmentation of the market by genre, platform and revenue model across five major geographical regions. Global MMO games market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period due to rapidly improvising internet and occurrence of Dot com boom across the globe in the entertainment and gaming applications.

The objectives of this report are as follows:



To provide overview of the global MMO games market

To analyze and forecast the global MMO games market on the basis of genre, platform and revenue model

To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall MMO games market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America , Europe , Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which are later sub-segmented across respective major countries

To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

To profiles key display technology players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

Some of the important players in display technology market are Activision Blizzard Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Giant Interactive Group Inc., NCSOFT Corp, Nexon Co. Ltd., gamigo AG.,Anakama, Tencent Holdings Ltd., Jagex Games Studio, and Ubisoft, LLC.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance



2 Key Takeaways



3 MMO Games Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 MMO Games Market - By Genre

3.2.2 MMO Games Market - By Platform

3.2.3 MMO Games Market - By Revenue - Model

3.2.4 MMO Games Market - By Region

3.2.4.1 By Countries

3.3 PEST Analysis



4 MMO Games Market - Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Key Market Drivers

4.3 Key Market Restraints

4.4 Key Market Opportunities

4.5 Future Trends



5 MMO Games Market Analysis- Global



5.1 Global MMO Games Market Overview

5.2 Global MMO Games Market forecast and analysis



6 MMO Games Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 - Genre

6.1 Overview

6.2 Genre market forecast and analysis

6.3 MMO Role Play Games (MMORPG) Market

6.3.1 Overview

6.3.2 MMO Role Play Games (MMORPG) market forecast and analysis

6.4 MMO First Person Shooter (MMOFPS) Market

6.4.1 Overview

6.4.2 MMO First Person Shooter (MMOFPS) market forecast and analysis

6.5 MMO Real-time strategy (MMORTS) Market

6.5.1 Overview

6.5.2 MMO Real-time strategy (MMORTS) market forecast and analysis

6.6 Others (Turn-based, simulation, casual MMO Games) Market

6.6.1 Overview

6.6.2 Others market forecast and analysis



7 MMO Games Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 - Platform



7.1 Overview

7.2 Platform market forecast and analysis

7.3 Mobile MMO Games Market

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Mobile MMO Games market forecast and analysis

7.4 PC MMO Games Market

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 PC MMO Games market forecast and analysis

7.5 Console MMO Games Market

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Console MMO Games market forecast and analysis



8 MMO Games Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 - Revenue Model

8.1 Overview

8.2 Revenue Model market forecast and analysis

8.3 Free-to-play Games Market

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Free-to-play market forecast and analysis

8.4 Pay-to-play Games Market

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Pay-to-play market forecast and analysis



9 MMO Games Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 - Geographical Analysis



10 Industry Landscape

10.1 Mergers & acquisitions

10.2 Market Initiatives

10.3 New developments

10.4 Investment scenarios



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Genre mapping

11.2 Market positioning/ market share



12 MMO Games Market, Key Company Profiles



Activision Blizzard, Inc.

Electronic Arts (EA)

Giant Interactive Group Inc.

NCSOFT Corporation

Ankama

NEXON Co., Ltd.

Gamigo AG

Tencent Holdings Limited

Holdings Limited Jagex Games Studio

Ubisoft Entertainment SA

