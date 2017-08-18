TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/18/17 -- TDb Split Corp. ("TDb Split") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.05000 for each Class A share ($0.60 annually) and $0.04375 for each Preferred share ($0.525 annually). Distributions are payable September 8, 2017 to shareholders on record as at August 31, 2017.

Since inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $4.90 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $5.28 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $10.18.

TDb Split invests in common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution.

Distribution Details Class A Share (XTD) $0.05000 Preferred Share (XTD.PR.A) $0.04375 Ex-Dividend Date: August 29, 2017 Record Date: August 31, 2017 Payable Date: September 8, 2017

