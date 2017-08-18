TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/18/17 -- New Commerce Split (The "Company") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.02500 per share ($0.30 annually), for Class I Preferred shareholders (YCM.PR.A), and $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class II Preferred shareholders (YCM.PR.B). The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 6.00% based on the $5 repayment amount. Class II Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on their $5 repayment amount. Distributions are payable September 8, 2017 to shareholders on record as at August 31, 2017.

The Company invests in common shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a Canadian financial institution.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Distribution Details Class I Preferred Share (YCM.PR.A) $0.02500 Class II Preferred Share (YCM.PR.B) $0.03125 Ex-Dividend Date: August 29, 2017 Record Date: August 31, 2017 Payable Date: September 8, 2017 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

