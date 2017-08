GCL New Energy will likely post a profit of CNY 450 million ($67.4 million) in the first half of 2017, from a profit of just CNY 147 million a year earlier, as it connected 1.04 GW of new solar capacity to the grid.Cumulatively, the Chinese PV group had installed 5.05 GW of solar by the end of June, up 85.1% year on year, with roughly 4.14 GW connected ...

