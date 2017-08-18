

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Tech companies are joining a growing backlash in Silicon Valley against the cyber presence of neo-Nazis and other hate groups after Charlottesville attack.



The companies, including Apple, Facebook and Reddit, are beginning to take action after the tragedy highlighted neo-Nazi communities across the internet.



White nationalist protests resulted in a surge of violence in Charlottesville, Virginia this weekend that caused one death and the injury of 19 others.



The iPhone maker has disabled support for its Apple Pay purchasing system on some online stores selling clothing and accessories with Nazi logos and slogans like 'White Pride'.



The company reportedly blocked three white nationalist sites, including Shopify store Behold Barbarity, vinlandclothing.com and americanvikings.com, from using Apple Pay. One of these featured bumper stickers mocking the death of victim Heather Heyers, who was an anti-fascist protester.



Further, Reddit and Facebook reportedly have each banned entire hate groups. Facebook said it removed Charlottesville's Unite the Right event page over the weekend.



Facebook also banned the Facebook and Instagram accounts of a white supremacist, Christopher Cantwell, who reportedly helped lead the rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that ended in deadly violence.



