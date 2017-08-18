ATHENS, GREECE -- (Marketwired) -- 08/18/17 -- TEN, LTD. (NYSE: TNP), a leading crude, product and LNG tanker operator, today announced the expansion of its long term strategic alliance with a major US oil concern. Two suezmax vessels have been chartered for three years, bringing the relationship to six vessels. These charters are scheduled to commence in early September upon completion of the current employment of each vessel and contain profit sharing arrangements.

"We are pleased that these new charters not only solidify the Company's cash generating ability and visibility, but also emphasize the fleet's competitive advantage when seeking to secure charters with high quality oil concerns," stated Mr. George Saroglou, Chief Operating Officer of TEN. "With more than 75% of the fleet in secured employment, resulting to $1.5 billion already in minimum secured revenues and the possibility of generating considerable additional income through profit sharing, we are very confident that TEN will be one of the prime beneficiaries going forward once we enter the seasonally stronger fourth quarter and beyond," Mr. Saroglou concluded.

ABOUT TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION

TEN, founded in 1993, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world today. TEN's pro-forma fleet, including one Aframax tanker under construction, consists of 65 double-hull vessels, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totalling 7.2 million dwt. Of these, 45 vessels trade in crude, 15 in products, three are shuttle tankers and two are LNG carriers.

COMPANY'S GROWTH TIME-TABLE

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- # Vessel Name Type Dwt Delivery Status LT Contracts ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 Ulysses VLCC 300,000 May 2016 Delivered Yes ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Elias Tsakos Aframax 112,700 June 2016 Delivered Yes ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 Thomas Zafiras Aframax 112,700 Aug 2016 Delivered Yes ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4 Leontios H Aframax 112,700 Oct 2016 Delivered Yes ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 Parthenon TS Aframax 112,700 Nov 2016 Delivered Yes ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 Sunray Panamax LR1 74,200 Aug 2016 Delivered Yes ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 Sunrise Panamax LR1 74,200 Sep 2016 Delivered Yes ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 Maria Energy LNG 93,616 Oct 2016 Delivered Yes ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 Hercules I VLCC 300,000 Jan 2017 Delivered Yes ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 Marathon TS Aframax 112,700 Feb 2017 Delivered Yes ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 Lisboa DP2 Shuttle 157,000 Mar 2017 Delivered Yes ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 Sola TS Aframax 112,700 Apr 2017 Delivered Yes ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 Oslo TS Aframax 112,700 May 2017 Delivered Yes ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14 Stavanger TS Aframax 112,700 July 2017 Delivered Yes ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 Bergen TS Aframax 112,700 Q3 2017 TBD Yes ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

LT: Long-Term

ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements. TEN undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

