Sentle Launches New Cloud Based CRM

LOUGHBOROUGH, England, August 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

New Loughborough University Enterprise Park based business Sentle are set to make an impact with their CRM which offers everything you expect and more in a brand-new cloud based CRM with a refreshing focus on the customer.

Launched on 2nd August, the new Customer Relationship Management system is designed by experts in the world of product, telephony and software design plus expert operations and customer experience managers. Designed with a renewed focus on the customer, communications and business processes to truly improve how companies run their businesses and ultimately exceed their customer and client's expectations with a system built around their needs.

Product Director Steven Brand Says, "Myself and the other directors had a desire to create a client management and communication product that combines all of our experience of UX design, CRM, Web and Telephony development into one 'off the shelf' and intuitive solution for SMEs."

Sentle has been tested throughout its development by local business partners. This practice has ensured a robust testing process to guarantee that the CRM delivers what it should to businesses from day one.

The design and build of Sentle is utilising the latest technology including, Amazon Web Services to build stability and scalability at the core of the product.

Sentle have recently been accredited on the Amazon Activate Start Up Scheme and are also accredited on the Microsoft Bizspark Start Up scheme to support the business.

For further information please contact +44-1509-380038 or Email welcome@sentle.co.uk