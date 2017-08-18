GEIGER COUNTER LIMITED
Date of Announcement:
18/08/2017
Net Asset Values per share as at:
17/08/2017
The unaudited net asset value (NAV) of the company is noted below in pence per share.
Pence per share
Geiger Counter Limited
21.77
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Source: Geiger Counter Ltd via GlobeNewswire
B15FW33R30
