Global $9.3 Billion Micro and Nano PLC Market 2016-2022 - By Type, Market, Application, End-Use Industry & Regions

The "Global Micro and Nano PLC Market - By Type, Market, Application, End-Use Industry, Regions - Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Industry Trends and Updates (2016-2022)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Global micro and nano PLC market was 5.83 billion USD in 2016 and is estimated to reach 9.3 billion USD by 2022 growing at CAGR of 8.1% for the forecasted period
A programmable Logic Controller (PLC), or programmable controller is a modern computerised PC which has been designed to use in harsh condition. and adjusted for the control of assembling forms, for example, sequential construction systems, or automated gadgets, or any movement that requires high-dependability control and simplicity of programming.
PLC market in Asia Pacific, led by China and India, is anticipated to witness high development and growth in given time frame. Fast industrialization combined with expanding fabricating units in this district is anticipated to fuel the interest for measured PLC. Latin America and Europe are required to witness positive development in PLC market
In this industry, smaller scale PLCs are utilized for the observing of generation forms like welding, painting, stamping, and get together. Variables like high ventures by engine vehicle makers to buy plants, property, hardware, and modern control arrangements will prompt the development of this market section amid the assessed period. It is also used in other industries like Automobile Industry, Petrochemical and natural gas industry, Power Industry, Steel Industry, food and beverage industries.
In the newer versions of PLC, human-Interface Machine (HMI) has been added so that by an end user can operate it by resistive analogue touch screen or remotely via a free remote operator utility that makes it user-friendly. It is designed to expand and customize processes for continuous development and greater economic security for long-term use.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Our Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Overview
- Definition
- Industry Value Chain Analysis
- Porter's 5 Forces
- Regulations
4. Market Dynamics
- Introduction
- Drivers
- New Updated every year
- Increasing automated tools
- Others
5. Constraints
- Cost competitiveness
- Technology advancement in few contries
- Others
6. Opportunities
- Developing Countries
- New Advancement in Technologies
7. Global Micro and Nano PLC market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - By Revenue
8. By Type
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
9. By Market
- Nano
- Micro
- Medium
- Large
10. By End user
- Home and building automation
- Water and resources
- Food and beverages
- Automobile industry
11. By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Others
- Asia-Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- Australia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
12. Vendor Market Share Analysis
13. Company Profiles
- Mitsubishi
- Rockwell Automation
- Schneider
- Siemens
- Omron Corporation
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- ABB Ltd.
- B&R Industrial Automation
- General Electric
- IDEC Corporation
14. Industry Structure
- Industry M&As, Consolidations
- Investment Opportunities
- Global Micro and Nano PLC market - Road Ahead
- Tables
- Disclaimer
