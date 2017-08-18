

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oscar-winning La La Land star Emma Stone has topped Forbes 2017 list of highest-paid actresses.



The 28-year old Hollywood star dethroned Jennifer Lawrence, who had topped the list for two years running, with the help of a $26 million pretax income in Forbes Magazine's 12 month scoring period.



Most of her earnings came from La La Land, which grossed $445.3 million at the global box office.



Stone's portrayal of Mia, an aspiring actress and barista in the movie-musical, won her a Best Actress Oscar in February.



Referring to Hollywood's gender wage gap issue, the American actress said in July that her male co-stars have previously taken pay cuts in a bid to ensure equality.



Lawrence dropped to third position in the Forbes List with $24 million behind Jennifer Aniston, who came second with the total earnings of $25.5 million.



Aniston's fortunes mainly depended on her endorsements deals with Emirates Airlines, Smartwater, and Aveeno as well as her role in upcoming film The Yellow Birds.



Melissa McCarthy ($18 million) and Mila Kunis ($15.5 million) round out the top five.



Emma Watson is this year's sole newcomer after depositing her paycheck for Beauty and the Beast, which grossed $1.26 billion to become the top-grossing movie of the year so far.



She is tied at No. 6 with Charlize Theron.



Together, the world's 10 highest-paid actresses tallied a combined $172.5 million between June 1, 2016, and June 1, 2017, pretax.



No stars from Asia made the cut in Forbes global list.



