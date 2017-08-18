BFSI to Remain the Largest Segment by Vertical in the Global Cloud Business Email Market: Future Market Insights

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, August 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

"Cloud business email applications are gaining traction because of an increased adoption of SaaS solutions across global enterprises. With the advancement in cloud security solutions, organizations today are more willing to allocate their IT budgets towards cloud based software. This cascade effect of SaaS is reflecting in cloud based business email solutions."

This is a key recommendation put forth by Future Market Insights in a new publication on the global cloud business email market titled 'Cloud Business Email Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027)'. In this report, Future Market Insights captures the pulse of the global cloud business email market and provides estimates on the global as well as regional market forecasts for the assessment period 2017 to 2027.

The global cloud business email market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,824.7 Mn in 2017 and will reach a market valuation of US$ 4,918.8 Mn by the end of the forecast period in 2027. This reflects a global revenue CAGR of 10.4%.

Global Cloud Business Email Market: Forecast by Operating Environment

The global cloud business email market is segmented on the basis of Operating Environment into Windows, Linux, Unix, Mainframe, and Others. Windows is anticipated to be the largest segment in terms of revenue generation in the global market throughout the forecast period. The Windows segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,049.6 Mn by 2017 end and will increase to US$ 2,996.2 Mn by the end of 2027, exhibiting the highest segmental CAGR of 11.1%. In terms of value, the Windows segment is projected to be the most attractive segment by operating environment.

Global Cloud Business Email Market: Forecast by Verticals

The global cloud business email market is segmented on the basis of Verticals into BFSI, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Energy & Power, Automotive, Consumer Goods & Retail, and Others. The BFSI segment will lead the global cloud business email market in terms of revenue during the period of study. The BFSI segment is expected to witness a value CAGR of 11.6% - the highest among all the segments by vertical. The BFSI segment will register high Y-o-Y growth rates throughout the period of forecast.

Global Cloud Business Email Market: Forecast by Region

The global cloud business email market is studied across the key geographies of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of revenue, the North America cloud business email market will outpace the other regional markets and reach a market valuation of US$ 695.4 Mn by the end of 2017. Western Europe will follow second with a market valuation of US$ 448.1 Mn by 2017 end. The Western Europe market is witnessing significant revenue growth due to the growing popularity of cloud business email solutions in the retail industry. The APEJ regional market is anticipated to increase 2.3X in terms of value between 2017 and 2027.

Global Cloud Business Email Market: Competitive Landscape

The report on the global cloud business email market profiles some of the leading companies operating in the global market such as Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Google Inc., Micro Focus International Plc, NEC Corporation, Amazon.Com, Hitachi, J2 Global Inc., and Fujitsu. Tier-1 cloud business email providers account for around 20%-22% of the overall market. Tier-1 vendors are the largest and most experienced in the industry, and have a wider product portfolio and significant regional coverage across the globe. Some of the vendors in this category include IBM Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, SAP SE, etc. Among the key players, companies such as IBM Corporation, SAP SE, and Panasonic Corporation are focusing on partnerships and product development to increase their market share in the global cloud business email market. Other companies are also strategizing to improve their market share by entering into partnerships and launching new products in the global market.

