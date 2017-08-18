Herald Finance: 3 Stocks that Command Your Attention Before Friday's Opening Bell

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2017 / As North Korean uncertainty subsides, new concern has risen about the recent attacks in Barcelona. Markets traded lower on Thursday afternoon following the announcement on major media outlets that multiple terror attacks had been carried out in and around the city of Barcelona, Spain. The same market sentiment continues to present itself during pre-market hours Friday morning, however, there are several stocks to watch that are going against the bear trend.

Joey New York, Inc. (JOEY) shares are up over 80% since July 28 and have been as high as $0.87. In the company's most recent announcement, management updated investors on the addition of new, key members of the Joey New York team including high-profile and talented plastic surgeons. Joey New York, Inc. through its wholly-owned subsidiary BotoxLABB offers injectable aesthetic beauty treatments. Botox LABB uses the Allergan portfolio of products which includes Botox, Voluma, Juvederm and Kybella. The LABB also uses the Galderma portfolio of products which includes Restylane, Restylane Silk, Restylane Lyft, Restylane Refyne and Restylane Defyne.

Of note, according to Zion Market Research, the global anti-aging market was valued at USD 140.3 billion in 2015, is expected to reach USD 216.52 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2016 and 2021. Furthermore, according to research from Transparency Market Research, the North America facial injectables market is expected to reach a valuation of US$5.8 billion by the end of 2024, nearly tripling in size from where it was just a few years ago. Full Report on (JOEY) Here

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ: DCTH) traded higher during pre-market hours on Friday. Since Monday, August 14, shares of the company have moved up over 140% following premarket highs of $0.24. The company is an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers.

Delcath recently filed a Definitive Schedule 14A detailing a proposed reverse stock split, subject to shareholder approval. Delcath needs the ability to issue common shares to fund operations, support clinical programs, service the amortization of its Convertible Note and explore alternative equity financing opportunities.

CTI Biopharma (CTIC) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies covering a spectrum of blood-related cancers that offer a unique benefit to patients and healthcare providers. Despite shares being down on Thursday afternoon, Friday morning's pre-market session has seen the stock trading higher by 9% compared to the previous day's closing price. In its most recent announcement, the company stated that its PAC203 Phase 2 Trial of Pacritinib has been initiated.

