

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Widespread criticism of President Donald Trump's response to last weekend's violent events in Charlottesville have raised concerns about his ability to implement his agenda, but White House chief strategist Steve Bannon has argued charges of racism will not hurt the president.



Bannon noted in an email sent to the Washington Post on Thursday that Trump won last year's election despite Democrats accusing him of racism throughout the campaign.



'This past election, the Democrats used every personal attack, including charges of racism, against President Trump. He then won a landslide victory on a straightforward platform of economic nationalism,' Bannon wrote.



'As long as the Democrats fail to understand this, they will continue to lose,' he added. 'But leftist elites do not value history, so why would they learn from history?'



The email from Bannon comes even though lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have criticized Trump's statements after Heather Heyer was killed and nineteen others were wounded after a car crashed into a crowd of anti-white supremacist protesters in Charlottesville on Saturday.



Trump has suggested that blame for the clashes between white supremacists and counter-protesters should be shared by both sides.



The email from Bannon is similar to remarks he made in an interview with liberal magazine The American Prospect, in which he accused Democrats of focusing on 'identity politics.'



'I want them to talk about racism every day,' Bannon said. 'If the left is focused on race and identity, and we go with economic nationalism, we can crush the Democrats.'



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX