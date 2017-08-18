The "Global Photonic Crystals Market Analysis Forecast 2017 to 2021 Focus on Type; Applications and Region" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global photonic crystals market, in terms of value, is estimated to witness growth at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2017 and 2021

The increasing demand as well as growth rate for photonic crystals in the market is attributed to their growing usage in applications of optical fiber, LED, image sensors, and solar photovoltaic (PV) cell, among others, in the industrial, aerospace defense, life sciences healthcare and other end-use industries.

The photonic crystals market is driven by a number of factors such as superior properties of photonic crystals over metals and the increased demand of photonic crystals from varied end-use applications. The property of reflecting light within a specific frequency range, unlike metals, which reflect light in all the frequencies, make the photonic crystals a preferred choice in the aforementioned applications.

The report is a compilation of various segmentations including market breakdown by photonic crystals type, application, end-use industry, and different geographical regions. It also includes sections on competitive insights and market dynamics. Herein, the revenue generated from the photonic crystals market is tracked to calculate the market size.

Some of the key players in the photonic crystals market are MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC., NKT Photonics A/S, Corning Incorporated, NeoPhotonics Corporation, GOOCH HOUSEGO PLC, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K, Lockheed Martin Corporation, IPG Photonics Corporation and GLOphotonics. These companies provide a diversified product portfolio for specific needs and industrial applications.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 Research Scope and Methodology

2 Market Dynamics

3 Competitive Insights

4 Industrial Analysis

5 Global Photonic Crystals Market, by Type

6 Global Photonic Crystals Market, by Application

7 Global Photonic Crystals Market, by End-Use Industry

8 Global Photonic Crystals Market, by Region

9 Company Profiles

