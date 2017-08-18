sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 18.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 560 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
18.08.2017 | 15:43
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - MAR Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

PR Newswire
London, August 17

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Mandatory closed period - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

The Directors of BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the six months ended 30 June 2017, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 19 September 2017.

Enquiries:

Mrs Barbara Powley
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Date: 18 August 2017


© 2017 PR Newswire