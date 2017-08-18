sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 18.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 560 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11,50 Euro		-0,152
-1,30 %
WKN: 853666 ISIN: JP3866800000 Ticker-Symbol: MAT1 
Aktie:
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
PANASONIC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PANASONIC CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,426
11,538
15:45
11,439
11,557
16:03
18.08.2017 | 15:47
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Hair Styling Equipment Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Conair, Helen of Troy, Koninklijke Philips, Panasonic & TESCOM

DUBLIN, August 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Hair Styling Equipment Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global hair styling equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 5.17% during the period 2017-2021

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global hair styling equipment market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers value sales of hair styling appliances operated with electric power source. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is multi-functional products for styling. The presence of multi-functional products in the global hair styling market is attracting more consumers. The customization of products using different style attachments on a single product has also gained popularity among the consumers. This has encouraged manufacturers to produce products that serve multiple purposes while styling the hair.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for lightweight and portable hair styling equipment. Consumers face problems while handling hair styling equipment due to their heavy weight. Also, they need portable and travel-size products to carry while traveling. Hence, there is an increase in demand for lightweight hair styling equipment. Innovation plays a vital role in this market due to changing consumer demands. They provide more benefits in terms of pricing, smart features, and improved quality.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is demand for alternative solutions. Consumers are demanding heatless hair styling products such as hair care products since hair styling equipment are either electric power-operated or battery-operated. Manufacturers of personal care products also offer other alternative solutions that can be used for either straightening, curling, or styling as per the considerations of the consumers. Consumers are getting attracted toward hair styling creams, serums, and DIY ways to make hair styles.

Key Vendors

  • Conair
  • Helen of Troy
  • Koninklijke Philips
  • Panasonic
  • TESCOM

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Andis
  • Beauty Elite Group
  • Bio Ionic
  • Devacurl
  • Drybar
  • Dyson
  • Elchim
  • Farouk Systems
  • HARRYJOSH.COM
  • John Paul Mitchell Systems
  • Kao
  • Ligo-Electric
  • LVMH
  • NuMe
  • P&G
  • RUSK
  • Solano International
  • Spectrum Brands
  • Sultra
  • T3 Micro
  • Trade Box
  • Turbo Ion
  • Unilever

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel

Part 07: Market Segmentation By End-Users

Part 08: Market Segmentation By Product

Part 09: Market Segmentation By Technology

Part 10: Geographical Segmentation

Part 11: Key Leading Countries

Part 12: Decision Framework

Part 13: Drivers And Challenges

Part 14: Market Trends

Part 15: Vendor Landscape

Part 16: Key Vendor Analysis


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cp58rv/global_hair

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire