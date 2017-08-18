Global Hair Styling Equipment Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Conair, Helen of Troy, Koninklijke Philips, Panasonic & TESCOM

DUBLIN, August 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Hair Styling Equipment Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global hair styling equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 5.17% during the period 2017-2021

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global hair styling equipment market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers value sales of hair styling appliances operated with electric power source. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is multi-functional products for styling. The presence of multi-functional products in the global hair styling market is attracting more consumers. The customization of products using different style attachments on a single product has also gained popularity among the consumers. This has encouraged manufacturers to produce products that serve multiple purposes while styling the hair.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for lightweight and portable hair styling equipment. Consumers face problems while handling hair styling equipment due to their heavy weight. Also, they need portable and travel-size products to carry while traveling. Hence, there is an increase in demand for lightweight hair styling equipment. Innovation plays a vital role in this market due to changing consumer demands. They provide more benefits in terms of pricing, smart features, and improved quality.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is demand for alternative solutions. Consumers are demanding heatless hair styling products such as hair care products since hair styling equipment are either electric power-operated or battery-operated. Manufacturers of personal care products also offer other alternative solutions that can be used for either straightening, curling, or styling as per the considerations of the consumers. Consumers are getting attracted toward hair styling creams, serums, and DIY ways to make hair styles.



Key Vendors

Conair

Helen of Troy

Koninklijke Philips

Panasonic

TESCOM

Other Prominent Vendors

Andis

Beauty Elite Group

Bio Ionic

Devacurl

Drybar

Dyson

Elchim

Farouk Systems

HARRYJOSH.COM

John Paul Mitchell Systems

Kao

Ligo-Electric

LVMH

NuMe

P&G

RUSK

Solano International

Spectrum Brands

Sultra

T3 Micro

Trade Box

Turbo Ion

Unilever

Key Topics Covered:







Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel



Part 07: Market Segmentation By End-Users



Part 08: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 09: Market Segmentation By Technology



Part 10: Geographical Segmentation



Part 11: Key Leading Countries



Part 12: Decision Framework



Part 13: Drivers And Challenges



Part 14: Market Trends



Part 15: Vendor Landscape



Part 16: Key Vendor Analysis





