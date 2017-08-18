Global Hair Styling Equipment Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Conair, Helen of Troy, Koninklijke Philips, Panasonic & TESCOM

DUBLIN, August 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Hair Styling Equipment Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global hair styling equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 5.17% during the period 2017-2021
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global hair styling equipment market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers value sales of hair styling appliances operated with electric power source. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is multi-functional products for styling. The presence of multi-functional products in the global hair styling market is attracting more consumers. The customization of products using different style attachments on a single product has also gained popularity among the consumers. This has encouraged manufacturers to produce products that serve multiple purposes while styling the hair.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for lightweight and portable hair styling equipment. Consumers face problems while handling hair styling equipment due to their heavy weight. Also, they need portable and travel-size products to carry while traveling. Hence, there is an increase in demand for lightweight hair styling equipment. Innovation plays a vital role in this market due to changing consumer demands. They provide more benefits in terms of pricing, smart features, and improved quality.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is demand for alternative solutions. Consumers are demanding heatless hair styling products such as hair care products since hair styling equipment are either electric power-operated or battery-operated. Manufacturers of personal care products also offer other alternative solutions that can be used for either straightening, curling, or styling as per the considerations of the consumers. Consumers are getting attracted toward hair styling creams, serums, and DIY ways to make hair styles.
Key Vendors
- Conair
- Helen of Troy
- Koninklijke Philips
- Panasonic
- TESCOM
Other Prominent Vendors
- Andis
- Beauty Elite Group
- Bio Ionic
- Devacurl
- Drybar
- Dyson
- Elchim
- Farouk Systems
- HARRYJOSH.COM
- John Paul Mitchell Systems
- Kao
- Ligo-Electric
- LVMH
- NuMe
- P&G
- RUSK
- Solano International
- Spectrum Brands
- Sultra
- T3 Micro
- Trade Box
- Turbo Ion
- Unilever
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel
Part 07: Market Segmentation By End-Users
Part 08: Market Segmentation By Product
Part 09: Market Segmentation By Technology
Part 10: Geographical Segmentation
Part 11: Key Leading Countries
Part 12: Decision Framework
Part 13: Drivers And Challenges
Part 14: Market Trends
Part 15: Vendor Landscape
Part 16: Key Vendor Analysis
