PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' / Trading Statement PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port': Volumes for 7M 2017 Totaled 85.2 mln tons 18-Aug-2017 / 15:32 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press-release NCSP Volumes for 7M 2017 Totaled 85.2 mln tons 18.08.2017 NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) hereby reports that its consolidated cargo turnover for January-July 2017 totaled 85 203 thousand tons. Transshipments of liquid cargo in the reporting period totaled 64 543 thousand tons, of which crude oil accounted for 45 104 thousand tons, refined oil products comprised 18 779 thousand tons, and UAN liquid fertilizer and seed oils totaled 383 thousand tons and 278 thousand tons respectively. Transshipment of bulk cargo in January-July 2017 increased by 2 137 thousand tons or 32.8% year-on-year and totaled 8 651 thousand tons. Transshipment of grain increased by 2 347 thousand tons or 83.4% year-on-year and comprised 5 162 thousand tons. Growth rate accelerated by 2 percent points compared to 6M 2017. Grain volumes in July 2017 increased threefold compared to June 2017 reaching 765 thousand tons as grain of the new harvest flown in for export. Transshipment of coal increased by 273 thousand tons or 27.8% year-on-year reaching 1 253 thousand tons. Volumes of iron ore and ore concentrate, chemical cargo, and sugar for the period totaled 1 518 thousand tons, 512 thousand tons, and 206 thousand tons respectively. Transshipment of general cargo in January-July 2017 totaled 8 252 thousand tons, including 7 205 thousand tons of ferrous metals, 670 thousand tons of nonferrous metals, 205 thousand tons of timber, and 172 thousand tons of perishable goods. Container traffic in the reporting period was up 12.7% year-on-year in tons and up 23.7% year-on-year in TEU, totaling 3 536 thousand tons or 354 thousand TEU. Transshipment of other (bulk and general) cargo totaled 221 thousand tons. NCSP Group Cargo Turnover for January-July 2017 (thousand tons) 7M 2017 7M 2016 Change Change % Cargo turnover, total 85 203.0 86 101.4 -898.4 -1.0% Liquid cargo, total 64 543.2 67 258.8 -2 -4.0% 715.6 Crude oil 45 103.6 47 602.2 -2 -5.2% 498.6 Oil products 18 779.0 19 150.0 -371.0 -1.9% UAN 382.7 372.2 10.5 2.8% Seed oils 277.9 134.4 143.5 106.7% Bulk cargo, total 8 650.9 6 514.0 2 136.9 32.8% Grain 5 162.1 2 815.2 2 346.9 83.4% Chemical cargo* 511.6 583.4 -71.8 -12.3% Sugar 205.7 481.9 -276.2 -57.3% Iron ore and ore concentrate 1 518.4 1 653.2 -134.8 -8.2% Coal 1 253.1 980.3 272.8 27.8% General cargo, total 8 251.5 8 920.5 -669.0 -7.5% Ferrous metals 7 205.2 7 932.8 -727.6 -9.2% Timber 204.5 293.7 -89.2 -30.4% Timber (thousand cubic 370.9 531.9 -161.0 -30.3% meters) Non-ferrous metals 669.7 662.5 7.2 1.1% Perishable cargo 172.1 31.5 140.6 446.4% Containers 3 536.3 3 138.2 398.2 12.7% Containers (thousand TEU) 354.0 286.2 67.9 23.7% Other cargo 221.1 269.9 -48.9 -18.1% About NCSP Group NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia and the third largest in Europe by cargo turnover in 2016. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as GDRs (NCSP). NCSP Group volumes in 2016 totaled 147 million tons. Consolidated revenue to IFRS in 2016 totaled $865.5 million and EBITDA $675.5 million. NCSP Group consists of: PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, Novorossiysk Grain Terminal LLC, OJSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, OJSC IPP, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, JSC SFP. Contacts Kristina Senko, Public Relations: KSenko@ncsp.com Mikhail Shchur, Investor Relations: MShchur@ncsp.com The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' 2 Mira St. 353907 Novorossiysk Russia Phone: +7 (8617) 60-46-30 Fax: +7 (8617) 60-22-03 E-mail: mail@ncsp-net.com Internet: www.nmtp.info ISIN: US67011U2087 Category Code: TST TIDM: NCSP Sequence No.: 4539 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 602609 18-Aug-2017

