

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Institute for Social Research of the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment for August will be issued at 10.00 am ET Friday. The economists are looking consensus of 94.0, slightly down from 93.4 in the previous month.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback fell against the yen and the franc, it held steady against the euro and the pound.



The greenback was worth 1.1741 against the euro, 108.77 against the yen, 0.9597 against the franc and 1.2887 against the pound as of 9:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX