Global Industrial Food Dryer Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Increase in Demand for Freeze Drying Equipment in Food Processing

The global industrial food dryer market to grow at a CAGR of 2.43% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Industrial Food Dryer Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is expansion of food processing plants. Food processing companies are growing at a fast pace. Food processing plants are being expanded worldwide by key players in the business to tap new market opportunities, get closer to customers, and withstand the competition. There is an increase in demand for regional food processing as well.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in demand for freeze drying equipment in food processing. Freeze drying is mainly used in the pharmaceutical industry. Over the years, it is gaining popularity in the food processing industry as well for drying fruits and vegetables. It is one of the most successful methods of food preservation, which helps to increase the shelf life of food products; retain the nutritional value, color, and flavor of food products; and reduce product weight. Freeze drying makes food products such as fruits and vegetables softer and more palatable.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increase in maintenance will increase operating cost. Industrial dryers are large, heavy equipment. If damaged during operation, they will require maintenance. The cost of component parts is high for industrial dryers, so it will incur additional costs for the end-users. For example, a well-functioning dryer producing over 10 tons of products per hour can provide food products worth $100,000 every day. If a dryer gets damaged, it will increase the downtime for the repair and maintenance of the dryer. The downtime can increase according to the severity of the damage, which will affect the production.



