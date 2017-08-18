Moving Company Attica Movers Hits New Level of Service, Thanks to Unprecedented Growth

Attica Movers Recently Rolled Out New Services and Now Offers Professional Packing, a Trucking Fleet that Can Handle any Weather Conditions and More

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2017 / The founders of Attica Movers, a moving company that can help with a variety of cargo shipment services, are pleased to announce that they have added new moving services, thanks to the company's explosive growth.

As a company spokesperson noted, since the day Attica Movers first opened for business, they have strived to offer the best possible services for their clients. Now, thanks to its unprecedented growth, Attica Movers has rolled out new services.

"The scope of services provided by Attica Movers has evolved over a period of time with our growth and expansion in the relocation industry," noted the company spokesperson.

"Today we have grown above the competition to serve all the demands and needs of our customers within the scheduled time frame. We are able to achieve our goals because of the infrastructure, manpower, trucking fleet, packing services and statutory service providers that our company offers. Together we are able to fulfill the requirements of all our customers."

As Attica Movers has grown, the founders of the company have also strived to be sure their team of movers is equipped with the best trucks and tools in the industry. Because the founders realize that communication is one of the key elements of cargo shipment services, the movers are happy to provide regular updates to their valued customers, from the start of the job to the unloading stage.

In addition, the same technology that keeps the truck drivers in touch with their clients also helps them find the best routes to their destinations, as well as an accurate estimate of how long it will take them to arrive. This information will allow customers to be present for the cargo unloading, once the truck reaches the destination.

