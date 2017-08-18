Sveriges Riksbank
Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2017-08-24
Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Volume, SEK million 2019-03-12 1052 SE0002241083 4.25 % 500 +/- 250 2025-05-12 1058 SE0005676608 2.50 % 625 +/- 250
Settlement date 2017-08-28
Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on AUG 24, 2017
Highest permitted bid volume: 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1052 and 625 SEK million in issue SGB 1058
Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million
Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank
RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CET)
ON AUG 24, 2017.
For more information, please contact:
Trading desk at the Riksbank
+ 46 8 696 6970
General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se
