Lombard Capital PLC - Statement re convertible loan notes and warrants

18 August 2016

LOMBARD CAPITAL PLC

Issue of convertible loan notes and warrants

The directors of Lombard Capital Plc ("Lombard" or "the Company") announced on 31 May 2016 that they had resolved to create up to £100,000 7.5 per cent Convertible Unsecured Loan Notes 2018 (the "Loan Notes"). The Subscriptions for the Loans Notes were to provide additional working capital for the Company.

Up to today's date £45,000 of the Loan notes had been subscribed for and subsequently converted into shares.

The directors now announce that the remaining £55,000 Loan Notes have been subscribed for and fully paid.

The Loan Notes are convertible at the current mid-market price of £0.10 per Ordinary Share of £0.001 each up to the final repayment date of 1 May 2018. Interest of 7.5% is payable bi-annually in respect of the Loan Notes.

At the time of the creation of the Loan notes the directors resolved to create 1,000,000 warrants, exercisable up to 1 May 2018 at a price of £0.10 per Ordinary Share.

Each Loan Note holder receives the same amount of warrants as Ordinary Shares that their Loan Note can be into converted into. As a result, 550,000 warrants have been issued to the subscriber of the remaining Loan Notes.

The directors of Lombard Capital Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Brent Fitzpatrick

Tel: 07718 883813

ISDX Corporate Adviser:

Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited

Nick Michaels: 020 7251 3762