SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Guidance Software, Inc. - GUID

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2017 / Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a boutique securities firm headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Guidance Software, Inc. ("Guidance Software" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GUID) relating to the sale of the Company to affiliates of Open Text Corporation (OTEX). As a result of the merger, Guidance Software shareholders are only anticipated to receive $7.10 in cash in exchange for each share of Guidance Software.

Click here for more information: http://monteverdelaw.com/investigations/m-a/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on whether Guidance Software and its Board of Directors violated securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's stockholders by 1) failing to conduct a fair process; and 2) whether and by how much this proposed transaction undervalues the Company; and 3) whether all material financial information has been disclosed regarding the tender offer set to expire on September 6, 2017.

Monteverde & Associates PC is a boutique class action securities and consumer litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders and consumers from corporate wrongdoing. Monteverde & Associates lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions, whereby they protect investors by recovering money and remedying corporate misconduct.

If you own common stock in Guidance Software and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:

Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.

MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC

The Empire State Building

350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4405

New York, NY 10118

United States of America

jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com

Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2017 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC (www.monteverdelaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

SOURCE: Monteverde & Associates PC