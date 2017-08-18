Global Macrocell Baseband Unit Market Analysis and Forecasts 2016-2017 & 2021

DUBLIN, August 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Macrocell Baseband Unit Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2021, 13th Edition" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the global digital baseband unit (BBU) market. This report covers the global market share for 2016 shipments as well as a forecast for 2017-2021.

The report covers the following wireless air interfaces:



- 2G GSM/EDGE

- 3G UMTS/CDMA

- 4G LTE/LTE-Advanced

- 4.5G LTE-Advanced Pro

- 4.9G LTE-Advanced Pro Massive MIMO

- 5G New Radio Massive MIMO



Features



- 2016 Shipments by OEM Vendor

- 2016 Shipments by Region

- 2016 Shipments by Frequency Cluster

- 2016 Shipments by Air Interface

- 2017-2021 Forecast by Region

- 2017-2021 Forecast by Air Interface

- 2017-2021 Forecast by Frequency Cluster



Key Topics Covered:



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2016 Review: Readying for 4.5G

BBU Forecast 2017-2021

Demand Drivers for Our Forecast

Summary



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



CHAPTER 1: OVERALL MARKET PERFORMANCE

1.1 2016: Another Record Year Overall and for LTE

1.2 OEM Analysis - Huawei Still the One

1.3 The Chinese Factor

1.4 BBU Forecast 2017-2021

1.5 Demand Drivers for Our Forecast



CHAPTER 2: 5G NR GNODEBS

2.1 5G NR gNodeB Forecast 2017-2021



CHAPTER 3: 4.9G ENODEBS W/MASSIVE MIMO



CHAPTER 4: 4G/4.5G ENODEBS

4.1 eNodeB Vendor Market Share

4.2 Mid-Band FDD remains the focus for the industry

4.3 The Chinese Factor



CHAPTER 5: 2G/3G



CHAPTER 6: GEOGRAPHICAL MARKET SHARE

China: Still the Market to be in

6.1 North & Latin America

6.2 Europe

6.3 Africa & Middle East

6.4 Asia Pacific



CHAPTER 7: BTS OEM COMPANY PROFILES

7.1 Ericsson

7.2 Huawei Technologies

7.3 Nokia Networks

7.4 Samsung Electronics

7.5 ZTE



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7hqxv4/global_macrocell

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716