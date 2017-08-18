Global Macrocell Baseband Unit Market Analysis and Forecasts 2016-2017 & 2021

DUBLIN, August 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Macrocell Baseband Unit Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2021, 13th Edition" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the global digital baseband unit (BBU) market. This report covers the global market share for 2016 shipments as well as a forecast for 2017-2021.
The report covers the following wireless air interfaces:
- 2G GSM/EDGE
- 3G UMTS/CDMA
- 4G LTE/LTE-Advanced
- 4.5G LTE-Advanced Pro
- 4.9G LTE-Advanced Pro Massive MIMO
- 5G New Radio Massive MIMO
Features
- 2016 Shipments by OEM Vendor
- 2016 Shipments by Region
- 2016 Shipments by Frequency Cluster
- 2016 Shipments by Air Interface
- 2017-2021 Forecast by Region
- 2017-2021 Forecast by Air Interface
- 2017-2021 Forecast by Frequency Cluster
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2016 Review: Readying for 4.5G
BBU Forecast 2017-2021
Demand Drivers for Our Forecast
Summary
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
CHAPTER 1: OVERALL MARKET PERFORMANCE
1.1 2016: Another Record Year Overall and for LTE
1.2 OEM Analysis - Huawei Still the One
1.3 The Chinese Factor
1.4 BBU Forecast 2017-2021
1.5 Demand Drivers for Our Forecast
CHAPTER 2: 5G NR GNODEBS
2.1 5G NR gNodeB Forecast 2017-2021
CHAPTER 3: 4.9G ENODEBS W/MASSIVE MIMO
CHAPTER 4: 4G/4.5G ENODEBS
4.1 eNodeB Vendor Market Share
4.2 Mid-Band FDD remains the focus for the industry
4.3 The Chinese Factor
CHAPTER 5: 2G/3G
CHAPTER 6: GEOGRAPHICAL MARKET SHARE
China: Still the Market to be in
6.1 North & Latin America
6.2 Europe
6.3 Africa & Middle East
6.4 Asia Pacific
CHAPTER 7: BTS OEM COMPANY PROFILES
7.1 Ericsson
7.2 Huawei Technologies
7.3 Nokia Networks
7.4 Samsung Electronics
7.5 ZTE
