Biologics Outsourcing Markets, 2025 - Pharma Companies Restricting Their Global Presence, Reducing Manpower, Lack of Facilities for Discovery and Manufacturing of Biologics

The biologics outsourcing global market is expected to grow at double digit CAGR to reach $70.3 billion by 2025

The biologics outsourcing global market is estimated region wise with various drug discovery, development and manufacturing segments and their market shares. This section also included the market sizing of antibodies, recombinant proteins, vaccines, and others which included gene therapy, cell therapy. The emerging trends and strategies adopted by global biopharmaceutical companies and their impact on outsourcing market were discussed. A list of approved drugs (2012-2016) along with phase wise pipeline analysis for biologics was included.

Although biologics are much costlier than small molecule drugs, these classes of drugs prove to be highly beneficial for the patient and also bring about 40% higher profit to the manufacturers when compared to small molecule drug treatments. Due to the increasing demand for biologics drugs and increased regulatory approvals for these drugs, there is huge demand for biologics manufacture and testing at various levels of clinical studies as well as commercial supply.

The Large Biopharma companies are coming up with strategies to cut down on their operational costs and concentrate more on their core competencies by outsourcing this piece of work to contract research organizations (CROs), contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs). These organizations bridge the gap between demand and supply and ensure the drug discovery process gets much faster and convenient thus bringing life saving drugs to the market to reach the needy patients.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Biologics Outsourcing Global Market

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Landscape of Biologics Market

1.3 Biologics Global Market

1.4 China Biologics Outsourcing Market

1.5 China Vs India - Biologics Market

1.5.1 Regulations and Government Initiatives

1.5.2 Capabilities and Technologies



2 Market Analysis

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Factors Influencing Market

2.2.1 Drivers and Opportunities

2.2.1.1 Increased Investment in R&D by Pharmaceutical Companies is Increasing the Outsourcing

2.2.1.2 Adoption of Biological Therapies in Disease Management

2.2.1.3 Successful Collaboration and Low Cost for Outsourcing

2.2.1.4 Increasing Biologics Approvals in the Past Year

2.2.1.5 Increasing Chronic and Autoimmune Illnesses

2.2.1.6 Increasing Number of Branded Drugs Going Off-Patent Creates a Scope for Biosimilars

2.2.1.7 Requirement of Novel Biologics Therapeutics for Certain Diseases

2.2.1.8 Increasing Demand for Antibody Conjugates and Bispecific Antibodies

2.2.1.9 Advanced Technologies for Screening, Cell Line Engineering and Bioprocessing

2.2.1.10 Pharma Companies Restricting Their Global Presence, Reducing Manpower, Lack of Facilities for Discovery and Manufacturing of Biologics

2.2.2 Restraints and Threats

2.2.2.1 Intense Complexities in Handling Biologics

2.2.2.2 Requirement of Highly Skilled Technicians

2.2.2.3 High Cost of Drug Development Process

2.2.2.4 Challenges in Oral Formulations With Biologics

2.2.2.5 Stringent Regulatory Frameworks

2.2.2.6 High Capital and Technical Requirements to Obtain Gmp Certifications

2.2.2.7 Limited IP Protection in Developing Regions

2.2.2.8 High Chances of End Stage Failure of Drug

2.2.2.9 Conflict of Interest Between Pharmaceutical Company and Cro



3 Biologics Outsourcing Global Market, Market Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Discovery and Pre-Clinical Development Process

3.3 Biologics Outsourcing Global Market, by Product Type

3.3.1 Antibody

3.3.1.1 Monoclonal Antibody

3.3.1.2 Bispecific Antibody

3.3.1.3 Antibody Drug Conjugates

3.3.1.4 Others

3.3.2 Recombinant Protein

3.3.3 Vaccines

3.3.4 Others

3.3.4.1 Gene Therapy

3.3.4.2 Cell Therapy

3.3.4.3 Others

3.4 Market Share Analysis

3.5 Company Developments

3.5.1 Agreements, Partnerships & Collaborations

3.5.2 Acquisitions

3.5.3 New Service Launch

3.5.4 Other Developments

3.6 Service Cost Analysis

3.6.1 Antibody Production Service Costs

3.6.2 Custom Monoclonal Antibody Production Service Costs

3.6.3 Custom Polyclonal Antibody Production Service Costs

3.6.4 Protein Production Service Costs

3.6.5 Additional Antibody and Protein Services

3.6.6 Gene Editting Services

3.6.7 Car-T/Nk Platform Services



4 Biologics Outsourcing Global Market - Animal Model Services

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Comparison Matrix of Animal Models and Applications

4.1.2 Small Animal Models

4.1.3 Large Animal Models

4.2 Ethics and Regulations

4.3 Alternatives to Animal Models

4.4 Overview of Applications of Animal Models

4.5 Market Share Analysis

4.6 Competitive Landscape

4.7 Company Developments



5 Biologics Outsouring Global Market - Biomanufacturing

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Contract Biomanufacturing, by Process

5.2.1 Biomanufacturing by Mammalian Cell Culture

5.2.2 Biomanufacturing by Microbial Cell Culture

5.2.3 Biomanufacturing by Other Cell Culture

5.3 Contract Biomanufacturing Global Market, by End Users

5.3.1 Contract Biomanufacturing of Diagnostics

5.3.2 Contract Biomanufacturing of Research Reagents

5.3.3 Contract Biomanufacturing of Therapeutics

5.4 Contract Biomanufacturing Global Market, by Region

5.5 Competitive Landscape

5.5.1 Capacity Comparison

5.5.2 Contract Manufacturing Global Market Share, by Leading Players

5.6 Company Developments

5.6.1 Merger and Acquisition by Cmos

5.6.2 Collaborations

5.6.3 Capacity Expansions



6 Biologics Outsourcing Global Market - Cell Line Development

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market Dynamics

6.2 Cell Line Development

6.3 Host Cell Lines

6.4 Cell Line Development Services Market, by Expression System

6.4.1 Microbial Expression Systems

6.4.2 Mammalian Expression System

6.4.3 Others

6.5 Cell Line Development Services, by Cell Type

6.5.1 Cho

6.5.2 Murine/Mouse Myeloma

6.5.3 Baby Hamster Kidney (Bhk) Cells

6.5.4 Hybridoma

6.5.5 Human Embryonic Kidney (Hek) Cells

6.5.6 Human Embryonic Retinal Cells (Per.C6)

6.5.7 Others

6.6 Cell Line Development Services, by Applications

6.6.1 Research

6.6.2 Bioproduction

6.6.3 Diagnostics

6.7 Key Developments

6.8 Market Share Analysis



