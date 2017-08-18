The global cricket bowling machine marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170818005136/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global cricket bowling machine market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global cricket bowling machine market for 2017-2021. The market is segmented based on distribution channel, which includes offline and online and end-user, which includes private sports club and governing cricket bodies.

The global cricket bowling machine market is growing at a steady rate. The growing popularity of Twenty20 (T20) tournaments like Indian Premier League (IPL), Australian T20 Big Bash League (BBL), and the T20 World Cup increases the demand for cricket bowling machines worldwide, especially in APAC. Compared to one-day international (ODI) and test cricket, people are more attracted toward the T20 format because of the rules and structure of these tournaments. The rising number of cricket tournaments and matches organized across the globe due to increased participation from countries will boost the market growth over the next five years.

Technavio's consumer and retail research analysts categorize the global cricket bowling machine market into the following segments by regions:

APAC

EMEA

Americas

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

APAC: largest cricket bowling machine market

"Cricket is one of the most popular sports in many APAC countries like India, Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. These countries are the organizers of some of the major cricket matches and tournaments worldwide. They also possess advanced infrastructure required for the sport," says Shikha Kaushik, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on retail goods and services.

The BCCI, which is the most popular cricket organizing committee in India, announced its plans to extend a helping hand to its neighboring countries Nepal and Afghanistan for promoting cricket under the ICC program in 2015. Apart from all the above-mentioned factors, all these countries host their own T20 leagues such as the IPL, the KFC Big Bash League, and the Sri Lankan League. The rising popularity of cricket will propel the demand for cricket bowling machines in APAC.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Cricket bowling machine market in EMEA

"Despite very few countries in Europe having cricket as a sports activity, the region occupies the second largest share of the global cricket bowling machine market. England, Ireland, Scotland, Belgium, Germany, Italy, France, and Denmark are some of the countries in Europe that participate in cricket. The European Cricket Council is an international body overseeing cricket in all European countries," adds Shikha.

Excellent infrastructure for cricket is a major factor driving the growth of the market in Europe. The Ashes, a Test cricket series played between England and Australia, is one of the major cricket tournaments in Europe. The region is expected to grow at a fast rate and retain its position during the forecast period. The major contributors to the market in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) are South Africa, Kenya, Zimbabwe, and the UAE. Earlier, MEA was not considered to be a very strong name for cricket, yet the region has displayed a fast growth rate.

Cricket bowling machine market in the Americas

The Americas held the lowest share in the global cricket equipment market in 2015 compared to other regions. It is expected to grow at a slow rate during the forecast period because cricket is only popular in West Indies. The Cricket All-Stars 2015, held in the US, witnessed a huge turnout at the stadiums. Another popular tournament in this region is the Caribbean Premier League.

The top vendors in the global cricket bowling machine market highlighted in the report are:

Dimension Sport

Ha-Ko Group

Kanon Cricket Tennis Ball Machines

Browse Related Reports:

Global Swim and Multisport Watch Market 2017-2021

Global Restaurant Furniture Market 2017-2021

Global Grow Lights Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170818005136/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com