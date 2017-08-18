Vangold Mining Corp. Announces Formation of Advisory Board, New Corporate Secretary and Grant of Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2017 / Vangold Mining Corp. (TSX-V: VAN) (OTC PINK: VGLDF) ("VANGOLD" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has formed an Advisory Board to build a highly qualified support team to assist the Company in advancing the El Pinguico mining project located in Guanajuato, Mx.

Vangold is proud to accept Dr. David A. Terry, Ph.D., P.Geo. as cornerstone member to the Company's Advisory Board. Building an experienced team of advisors brings improved strategy recommendations, broadens industry relationships and builds strong industry leadership.

Dr. Terry has had a long and successful career in the mining industry focused on the exploration and development of a wide range of mineral projects. Dr. Terry is a professional economic geologist, senior executive, and corporate director with more than 25 years of international experience in the mineral resources sector. During his career, Dr. Terry has held executive positions and directorships with several publicly-listed and private mineral resource companies. He has also worked with senior mining companies including Boliden Limited, Westmin Resources Limited, Hemlo Gold Mines Inc., Cominco Limited, and Gold Fields Mining Corporation. Dr. Terry holds a B.Sc. and Ph.D. in geology from Western University in Ontario and is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia.

Vangold Mining CEO, Mr. Cameron King, said, "We are very proud to have Dr. Terry join our advisory board. We take his involvement as a vote of confidence in the quality of our El Pinguico gold-silver project. David's expert advice will be invaluable as we design and execute drilling programs and advance on evaluating our existing mineralized stockpiles.Drawing on close relationships and their wealth of experience will be vital to Vangold's advancement of its current assets and longer-term growth."

APPOINTMENT OF CORPORATE SECRETARY

The Company also announces the appointment of Dianne Szigety as Corporate Secretary. Ms. Szigety is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and brings over 25 years of management experience, specializing in corporate securities paralegal services, to optimize regulatory compliance and corporate governance for her clients. She has served as Corporate Secretary of several TSX Venture Exchange, Canadian Securities Exchange and OTCQB/QX-listed companies and was a Director and Officer of a junior mining exploration company from 1996 to 2013. Previously, she worked as a Legal Assistant with several prominent Vancouver, B.C. law firms.

GRANT OF INCENTIVE STOCK OPTIONS

The Company announced on May 2, 2017 the pricing of 4 million incentive stock options, effective August 10th, the Company has allocated incentive stock options, exercisable to acquire up to an aggregate of 3,900,000 common shares at $0.20 per share to directors, officers, consultants and employees. The stock options have term of 5 years.

ABOUT VANGOLD

Vangold is a development-stage silver and gold company focused on developing its mining assets in Guanajuato, Mexico. Vangold is aggressively pursuing its production plans by bringing the historic high-grade El Pinguico Mine back online. Having an acquisition focus, targeting advanced mineral properties and the pursuit of near production opportunities will continue to fuel our growth. Vangold Mining is focused on achieving near term cashflow and realizing value for our shareholders.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

"Cameron S. King"

President & CEO

Email: cking@vangoldmining.com

T: +1 778 945 2940

For further information, contact:

Corporate Finance T: 1-778-945-2941

info@vangoldmining.com

Further information is available on the Company's web site at: www.vangoldmining.com.

