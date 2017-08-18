Global Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market to Grow at a CAGR of 2.1% by 2021: Growth Prospects & Analysis Report

DUBLIN, August 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global urinary tract infection treatment market to grow at a CAGR of 2.15% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing awareness of controlled usage of antibiotics. Antibiotic resistance is one of the major problem being faced by the medical world today. Antibiotic resistance can be defined as a term when a microorganism changes itself and remains no longer sensitive to that particular antibiotic. In this condition, the antibiotic is no longer capable of killing or inhibiting the growth of the bacteria.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the relation of UTI with several other factors leading to rising incidence rate of UTI. Interconnection of UTI with other healthcare conditions and changing lifestyle habits have led to the rising incidence of the disease. This, in turn, is expected to rise the demand for the treatment facilities for the UTI. The disease is more common in women as compared with men. Around 50% of the women globally have chances of developing UTI at least once in their lifetime. This accounts for a large population and demands huge attention. Apart from gender, many other factors such as obesity and diabetes contribute to the rising incidence of UTI.

Key vendors



Merck,

Bayer,

Johnson & Johnson,

Novartis



Other prominent vendors



Achaogen

Allergan

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals

AstraZeneca

Others



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Pipeline analysis



PART 07: Market segmentation by disease type



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



PART 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v2l3gx/global_urinary

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716