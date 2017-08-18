Technavio analysts forecast the global grow tents marketto grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global grow tentsmarketfor 2017-2021. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The global market grow tents market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. In 2016, Europe, with a share of 32.50%, held the largest share in the global grow tents market. Expansion in the population base and urbanization have led to deforestation of agricultural land to build roads and other urban infrastructure. Hence, the percentage of agricultural land has dropped. These factors have helped the indoor cultivation market grow and will drive the grow tents market in Europe during the forecast period.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global grow tents market:

Instead of spending money on buying produce in the market, grow tents allow gardening and the production of crops indoors with the help of grow-tent hydroponics system. These are effective ways of growing different fruits, vegetables, and herbs. They also allow growing plants with as less as 10% of the water required in traditional farming methods.

Narendra Nandaigari, a lead retail goods and services research analyst at Technavio, says, "A lot of people like to grow vegetable and fruit plants in their houses. Grow tents allow such plants to grow fast by providing them with the right temperature, water, and air. The knowledge of harvesting organic produce also gives consumers a sense of relief and satisfaction."

Decreasing arable land, increase in urbanization, and movement toward sustainability

Grow tents are popular in about 50 countries. In 2016, APAC showed the highest growth in the adoption of greenhouses, with China housing the highest number of greenhouses, followed by Japan and South Korea. Canada uses greenhouses to grow off-season fruits, vegetables, and flowers. Countries like the US, Spain, and Canada are very involved in greenhouse cultivation.

"Countries in the Middle-east like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the UAE also prioritize the use of greenhouses. Grow tents are products, which are used in most greenhouses. Thus, with an increase in the number of greenhouses, the demand for grow tents will also rise at a significant rate during the forecast period," adds Narendra

Increased investments in R&D

At present, biotech companies and commercial farms are increasing their investments on R&D to improve the yield of the crops. Some of the popular indoor farms such as California Vegetable Specialities farm in Rio Vista use grow tents to grow plants in complete darkness. Toshihiro Sakuma in Tokyo uses fluorescent lights in greenhouses to grow plants.

Den Bosch in the central Netherlands uses special LED lights to grow Fittonia plants in dark rooms without sunlight. Volksgarden uses hydroponic gardening, which enhances the aesthetics of houses. Herbs, fruits, and vegetables can be cultivated inside grow tents for over a period of time.

