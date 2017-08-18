Global Cell Line Development Services Markets, 2017-2025 - Stringent and Complex Regulations for Biologics in North America and Europe

DUBLIN, August 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Cell Line Development Services Global Market - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The cell line development service market is expected to grow at double digit CAGR to reach $1,214.7 million by 2025
Increasing demand for biologics and biosimilars, growing incidence rate of oncology and immunological disorder and growth in research activities related to the diseases are driving the market. Technological improvements in development, manufacturing, screening technologies and assays are giving immense growth opportunity for the market. However, complexities in development of stable cell lines and high risk of contamination due to complex purification methods are restraining the market. Furthermore, stringent and complex regulations and high cost and technical requirement to adhere with accreditations such as GMP are posing threat to the industry.
Cell lines are essential for a wide range of applications including gene function studies, drug discovery assays, the production of biotherapeutics and diagnostics. The application for cell lines includes research, bioproduction and diagnostics. Among research, cell lines are used for studying disease, screening, cell-based assays are used during discovery phase and preclinical development. Cell lines are used to produce a wide range of biotherapeutics including vaccine, recombinant proteins that include peptides, cytokines, hormones and clotting factors, enzymes and monoclonal antibodies.
The cell line development services global market was estimated region wise, by type of cell lines expression systems, by cell types and by application. This report also contains cost analysis for various cell line development services. Key developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, new launches, partnerships and expansions were reported and analyzed.
Some of the major companies in the cell line development market include:
- Lonza (Switzerland)
- Fujifilm Diosynth (Japan)
- Merck KGaA (Germany)
- Selexis S.A. (Switzerland)
- Rentschler Biotech (Germany)
- Horizon Discovery (U.K.)
- Sartoris Stedim (France)
- Wuxi Apptec (China)
- Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany)
- Cook Pharmica (U.S.)
Some of the other players are:
- Patheon (The Netherlands)
- Syngene (India)
- Crown Bioscience (U.S.)
- Evotec (Germany)
- Catalent (U.S.)
- Lake Pharma (U.S.)
- TCG Lifescience (India)
- Cobra Biologics (U.K.)
- Eurofins (Luxembourg)
- Abzena (U.K.)
- JHL Biotech (Taiwan)
- Charles River Laboratories (U.S.)
- Genscript (China)
- Mabplex (U.S.)
- Trenzyme (Germany)
- JSR Life Sciences (U.S.)
- Atum (U.S.)
- ATCC (U.S.).
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Dynamics
2.1 Market Dynamics
2.1.1 Drivers and Opportunities
2.1.1.1 Growing Incidence Rates of Oncology and Immunological Disorders and Increasing R&D Activities Related to the Diseases.
2.1.1.2 Increasing Demand for Biologics and Biosimilars
2.1.1.3 Advanced Technologies for Screening, Cell Line Engineering and Bioprocessing
2.1.1.4 Increasing Number of Cros in Apac Regions
2.1.2 Restraints and Threats
2.1.2.1 Complexities in Development of Stable Cell Lines
2.1.2.2 High Risk of Contamination Due to Complex Purification Method
2.1.2.3 Stringent and Complex Regulations for Biologics in North America and Europe
2.1.2.4 High Cost and Technical Requirements to Obtain Gmp Certifications
2.2 Cell Line Development
2.3 Host Cell Lines
3 Cell Line Development Services Market, by Expression System
3.1 Microbial Expression Systems
3.2 Mammalian Expression System
3.3 Others
4 Cell Line Development Services, by Cell Type
4.1 Cho
4.2 Murine/Mouse Myeloma
4.3 Baby Hamster Kidney (Bhk) Cells
4.4 Hybridoma
4.5 Human Embryonic Kidney (Hek) Cells
4.6 Human Embryonic Retinal Cells (Per.C6)
4.7 Others
5 Cell Line Development Services, by Application
5.1 Research
5.2 Bioproduction
5.3 Diagnostics
6 Cell Line Development Technological Advancements
7 Key Developments
8 Market Share Analysis
9 Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- Abeomics
- Abgenex
- Abmgood
- Abzena
- Acro Biosystems
- Amgen
- Amplycell
- Applied Stem Cell
- Aragen (Gvk)
- Atcc
- Atum
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Bps Bioscience
- C & M Biolabs
- Catalent
- Cellomics Technology
- Celonic
- Charles River
- Chromos Molecular Systems
- Cobra Biologics
- Cook Pharmica
- Creative Biolabs
- Crown Bioscience
- Crucell
- Cytovance Biologics
- Eurofins
- Evotec
- Exonbio
- Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies
- Fusion Antibodies
- G&P Biosciences
- Gen Target
- Genscript
- Glycotope
- Goodwinbiotechnology
- Horizon Discovery
- Jhl Biotech
- Jsr Life Sciences
- Kbi Biopharma (Jsr)
- Lakepharma
- Lfb Biomanufacturing
- Lonza
- Mabplex
- Merck Kgaa
- Oxford Genetics
- Patheon
- Precision Antibody
- Probiogen
- Profacgen
- Rentschler Biotech
- Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.
- Selexis
- Sgi-Dna
- Sino Biological
- Speed Biosystem
- Sydlabs
- Syngene
- Tcg Lifesciences
- Texcell
- Trenzyme
- Uga Biopharma
- Wuxi Apptec
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/58v92b/cell_line
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716