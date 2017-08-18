

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Cable-cutters have now one more reason to do so as live television streaming will be available on YouTube TV in 14 more markets in the U.S.



The streaming channel Google is planning tie up with ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC with most local broadcast stations. It plans to enter into Boston, Cincinnati and San Antonio along with Austin and Indianapolis. Popular FX, USA, Disney Channel, Bravo, MSNBC, Fox News, etc. will be available on YouTube TV.



YouTube TV, during its launch on April 5, has announced that $35 bundle would offer 40 channels that include four major broadcast networks. Using cloud DVR, one can record many shows and can keep it for nine months.



Customers with a good broadband connection can forget cable plan and satellite charges. Also, there is no commitment and one can cancel it any time.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX