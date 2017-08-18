Technavio's latest report on the global Huntington's disease (HD) therapeutics marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The global HD therapeutics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast period. The global HD therapeutics market has remained unchanged for the past few decades mainly because of the lack of approved therapies for the treatment of disease. Xenazine was the first drug to receive the US FDA approval in August in 2008. Recently, in April 2017, Teva's AUSTEDO is the second drug to be approved in this area. The approval of AUSTEDO is expected to have a significant impact on the market growth.

Sapna Jha, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on central nervous system sector, says, "The prevalence rate of HD is equal in both males and females, and the disease affects humans of all ethnic and racial groups. The disease symptoms first appear in the mid-life, between the ages of 25-45 years. In some cases, the disease symptoms may appear as early as the age of two years in children."

The top three emerging trends driving the global HD therapeutics marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Advances in biomedical sciences

Focus on regenerative therapies for mental disorders

Rising public interest toward mental health

Advances in biomedical sciences

In the past few decades, the advancement in science and introduction of nanotechnologies in the global pharmaceutical market, have revolutionized the development of medicines. With better understanding of the pathogenesis of disease at genetic and molecular level have led to the discovery of new targets for therapy, thus producing disease modifying drugs.

"Bioinformatics employs the use of mathematical model to enhance the understanding of human systems. This technology involves the creation and maintenance of biological database, which includes blood profile, stem cells, DNA sequences and others," according to Sapna

Focus on regenerative therapies for mental disorders

The use of regenerative therapies is an emerging treatment option for the treatment of mental disorders. These regenerative therapies help in the healing process by replacement or regeneration of the human cells, tissues or organs and thus help in establishing the normal function.

The various regenerative techniques include stem cell therapy, growth factor therapy, and the use of matrix such as fibrin, collagen, urinary bladder matrix, hyaluronic acid and others. Various companies engaged in the development of regenerative medicines for the treatment of CNS disorders are BrainCells, Fate Therapeutics, Aldagen, and iZumi Bio.

Rising public interest toward mental health

Depression is relatively common in patients suffering from HD. Therefore, the use of antidepressants such as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) is given immediately after diagnosis. SSRIs are used as a first-line therapy due to easy dosing and their safety profile in case of overdosing, and they also have low adverse effect.

The CDC gathers data on the effects of depression on individuals and assesses them. This helps it to come up with more effective countrywide community-based programs to assist individuals. The CDC uses the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System questionnaire to track the health and risk behavior of individuals in the US annually.

The key vendors are as follows:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

H. Lundbeck

Prana Biotechnology

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

