NASH (Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis) Biomarkers Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2025: Increasing Incidence of Chronic Liver Diseases is Expected to Propel Demand in this Market

The "NASH (Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis) Biomarkers Market Analysis By Type, By End-Use (Pharma & CRO Industry, Hospitals, Diagnostic Labs, Academic Research Institutes), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) biomarkers market is expected to reach USD 2.09 billion by 2025, according to this new report.

Increasing incidence of chronic liver diseases is expected to propel the demand for NASH biomarkers over the forecast period. The National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey recently found that approximately 30% of Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Diseases (NAFLD) occurred in the U.S. alone. This disease remains undiagnosed, as a liver can remain fatty without any change in its function. However, it can progress into a serious condition, known as nonalcoholic steatosis that may result in liver failure. NASH is characterized by inflammation and irreversible cell death.

Rising demand for non-invasive diagnostic tools for detection of NASH is another driver of market. Traditionally, liver biopsy is performed to diagnose NAFLD and its degenerative condition, that is, NASH. This technique is expensive and invasive in nature. This disadvantage has led to the development of noninvasive and cost-efficient diagnostic techniques such as biomarker tests. It is observed that many key companies spent significantly on research and development activities to introduce novel biomarker tests. These factors are expected to propel NASH biomarkers market in the coming years.





