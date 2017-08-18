Global Sphygmomanometer Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.8% by 2021: Analysis By Product & End User

DUBLIN, August 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global sphygmomanometer market to grow at a CAGR of 7.81% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Sphygmomanometer Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing awareness about hypertension and its associated risks. Hypertension is the leading cause of disabilities and deaths worldwide. The disease remains undetected at the initial stage due to lack of symptoms and is not diagnosed at the right time. It is getting diagnosed and treated when reaching a life-threatening stage. It is important to measure the BP regularly. Untreated hypertension is one of the potential causes of peripheral vascular diseases, retinal hemorrhage, renal impairments, visual impairments, and several heart-related disorders. With the increasing awareness among people, they are opting for sphygmomanometers to monitor their BP regularly.



Key vendors



Omron

A&D Company

Rudolf Riester

Welch Allyn



Other prominent vendors



AC Cossor & Son

ARCHOS

Amico

Briggs Healthcare

Jiangsu folee medical equipment

folee medical equipment Microlife Corporation

Others



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by product



PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



PART 14: Appendix



