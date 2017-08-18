sprite-preloader
Freitag, 18.08.2017

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
18.08.2017 | 18:01
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Sphygmomanometer Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.8% by 2021: Analysis By Product & End User

DUBLIN, August 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Sphygmomanometer Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global sphygmomanometer market to grow at a CAGR of 7.81% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Sphygmomanometer Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing awareness about hypertension and its associated risks. Hypertension is the leading cause of disabilities and deaths worldwide. The disease remains undetected at the initial stage due to lack of symptoms and is not diagnosed at the right time. It is getting diagnosed and treated when reaching a life-threatening stage. It is important to measure the BP regularly. Untreated hypertension is one of the potential causes of peripheral vascular diseases, retinal hemorrhage, renal impairments, visual impairments, and several heart-related disorders. With the increasing awareness among people, they are opting for sphygmomanometers to monitor their BP regularly.

Key vendors

  • Omron
  • A&D Company
  • Rudolf Riester
  • Welch Allyn

Other prominent vendors

  • AC Cossor & Son
  • ARCHOS
  • Amico
  • Briggs Healthcare
  • Jiangsu folee medical equipment
  • Microlife Corporation
  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

PART 11: Market trends

PART 12: Vendor landscape

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

PART 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qcxbtc/global

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire