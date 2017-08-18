Fiberglass Market Growing at a CAGR of 6.1% During 2017 to 2022 Says a New Research Report at ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, August 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The fiberglass market is forecast to reach $18.75 billion by 2022 from $13.95 billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 6.1% during (2017-2022) driven by the construction and infrastructure sectors in China and India, as well as the increasing use of green construction materials such as glass wool.

The Asia Pacific fiberglass market is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific was the largest market for fiberglass in 2016, and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Several companies have established their manufacturing units in the Asia Pacific region, owing to the availability of cheap labor, quality infrastructure, and growing business environment. In addition, easy availability of raw materials and high investments in applications such as construction & infrastructure, automotive, and wind energy, among others, are expected to drive the growth of the market in the region. The growth in wind energy turbine installations is expected to be an opportunity for the fiberglass market in the composites application in future.

The glass wool is the largest type segment in the global fiberglass market. Glass wool is a material made from fiberglass arranged using a binder. It is used for insulation, as the air trapped between the glass wool provides high thermal insulation properties to the material. The material may be in the form of rolls or slabs and has thermal and acoustic insulation properties. It is lightweight, has high tensile strength, and exceptional resilience.

As part of qualitative analysis, the report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also discusses competitive strategies adopted by various market players such as China Jushi Co. Ltd (China), Owens Corning (US), PPG Industries, Inc. (US), Taishan Fiberglass Inc. (China), Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (China), Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan), Binani 3B-The Fibreglass Company (India) and Johns Manville Corp. (US), among others.

The composites are the largest application segment in the global fiberglass market. Fiberglass composites are versatile, lightweight, and cost effective. Among all fibers, glass fibers are used in the composites industry as these are the oldest and, by far, the most common reinforcement materials in a majority of the applications. The major sub applications of composites are construction & infrastructure and automotive. The most common type of glass fibers are E-Glass, S-Glass, and ER-Glass fibers. For example, electrical and electronics applications generally use E-Glass fiber reinforcement due to their electrical insulation properties. Applications that require higher tensile modulus use S-Glass fibers.

In the process of determining and verifying, the market size for several segments and sub segments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with key people. In Tier 1 (46%), Tier 2 (36%) and Tier 3 (18%) companies were contacted for primary interviews. The interviews were conducted with various key people such as C-Level (55%), Directors (27%) and others (18%) from various key organizations operating in the global fiberglass market. The primary interviews were conducted worldwide covering regions such as North America (42%), Europe (25%), AsiaPacific (17%), Middle East & Africa (8%), and Latin America (8%).

Research Coverage: The report defines, segments, and projects the global fiberglass market based on type, application, and region. It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges. It also strategically profiles key players and comprehensively analyzes their market shares and core competencies and tracks and analyzes competitive developments such as partnerships, contracts, and joint ventures; mergers & acquisitions; expansions; new product launches; and research & development activities in the market.

Another research titled Flexible Insulation Market Global Forecast to 2021 says, the market size of flexible insulation is estimated to be valued at $8.27 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach $10.84 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 5.54% from 2016 to 2021. Elastomer insulation is estimated to be fastest-growing flexible insulation in terms of value, from 2016 to 2021. Asia-Pacific projected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period in terms of both, value and volume. Companies such as Saint-Gobain (France), Armacell International S.A. (Luxembourg), BASF SE (Germany), Johns Manville Corporation (U.S.), Owens Corning (U.S.), Knauf Insulation Inc. (U.S.) , Continental AG (Germany), Kingspan Group Plc. (Republic of Ireland), Dow Corning Corporation (U.S.), Superlon Holdings BHD (Malaysia), L'ISOLANTE K-FLEX S.p.A. (Italy), Fletcher Building Ltd. (New Zealand), KCC Corporation (South Korea), Thermaxx Jackets, LLC (U.S.), Beijing New Buildings Materials Co. Ltd. (China), Pacor Inc. (U.S.), Thermaflex International Holding B.V. (Netherlands), Nichias Corporation (Japan.), ALP Group (India), ALTANA AG (Germany), Cabot Corporation (U.S.), Aspen Aerogel Inc. (U.S.), Trocellen GmbH (Germany), Aeroflex AG (Switzerland), Sekisui Pilon Pty Ltd. (Australia) have been profiled in this 215 pages research report available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/993927-flexible-insulation-market-by-material-fiberglass-elastomer-aerogel-cross-linked-polyethylene-insulation-type-thermal-acoustic-electrical-and-region-americas-europe-asia-pacific-middle-east-africa-st-to-2021.html .

