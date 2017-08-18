According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global hot tub market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 5% through 2021.

This research report titled 'Global Hot Tub Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Men are increasingly becoming more concerned about their appearance and are taking active participation in grooming practices. The players in the market are focusing on introducing services for men concerned about their appearance and health and fitness. These factors drive them to avail spa services like facials and massages. The major end-users of the spa services are women.

Technavio's analysts categorize the global hot tub market into three major segments by product. They are:

Above-ground hot tubs

Potable hot tubs

In-ground hot tubs

Global above-ground hot tub market

The above-ground hot tubs are prefabricated and the most popular types of hot tubs. These types of hot tubs are also known as plug and play hot tubs. These tubs are surrounded by a cabinet made of wood or durable synthetic lookalikes. These tubs can be installed at homes or at commercial places at a level above the ground, thereby making them permanent.

According to Narendra Nandaigari, a lead retail goods and services research analyst from Technavio, "Wooden hot tubs are among the preferred categories of above-ground hot tubs. These are made of redwood, cedar, or teak and have a simple round design with a bench seating. These tubs can be shipped in pieces and can be assembled on site. They can be moved through doorways and up or down flights of stairs, whereas bulky acrylic hot tubs may not fit into narrow spaces."

Global portable hot tub market

Portable hot tubs are usually soft-sided, inflatable hot tubs, which are great for travelers. Although portable, these hot tubs have all the features of permanent hot tubs. Moreover, this category of hot tubs also has the largest number of available variety, including size, shapes, color, and configuration.

"These hot tubs are made of vinyl, which arrives deflated during delivery and can be easily installed on any type of surface including indoors and outdoors. They are ideal for travel where they can fit into limited spaces and can be easily transported to a party or at camping trips," says Narendra

Global in-ground hot tub market

In-ground hot tubs are also a part of permanent hot tubs. They have a fewer number of jets and are less energy-efficient than above-ground tubs. However, this category enables users to opt a gas heater to save energy costs over a long time. These hot tubs are mostly made of gunite or poured concrete. Some users also opt a decorative tile overlay.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Bullfrog Spas

Canadian Spa Company

Jacuzzi

