According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global industrial food dryer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 2% through 2021.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170818005270/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global industrial food dryer market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Industrial Food Dryer Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The growth of the market will be driven by factors such as increased demand for dried, ready-to-eat, and processed foods and changing consumer lifestyle. Many food products are available in dried forms like fruits, vegetables, spices, cereals, meat, dairy products, tea, coffee, and others. The consumption of dried fruits has been increasing at a faster pace across countries like the US, the UK, and some Asian countries.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio's analysts categorize the global industrial food dryer market into seven major segments by products. They are:

Spray dryer

Freeze dryer

Fluidized- bed dryer

Drum dryer

Vacuum dryer

Tray dryer

Others

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The top three segments based on products for the global industrial food dryer market are discussed below:

Global spray dryer market for food industry

Spray dryers are used for drying food products such as corn syrup, molasses, starch, rice protein, honey, and dairy products. Some of the key components in a spray dryer are feed pump, atomizer or spray nozzles, air heater, air disperser, powder recovery systems, drying chamber, and process control systems.

According to Manu Gupta, a lead food service research analyst from Technavio, "In the process of spray drying, the liquid materials are atomized into droplets and send into the moving hot air. The liquid droplets will be transformed into fog and suspended in the hot air. The movement of the hot air will be at a faster rate to improve heat and mass transfer. The moving hot air will dry the liquid and convert it into solid particles, and the dried powder will be collected in the chamber."

Global freeze dryer market for food industry

Freeze dryers are used for drying heat-sensitive products. Sublimation is used in this process, where the product passes from the solid state to gas state directly. In this process, the liquid product is frozen at a very low temperature and changed into the solid phase, and water is removed through sublimation.

"At the freezing stage, the liquid product is frozen to the solid form using a freezer or a chilled bath. At the sublimation stage, the pressure is lowered, and heat is added to the solid product for sublimation, which will eventually vaporize the water in the product. Most of the water content is removed at this stage," says Manu

Global fluidized-bed dryer market for food industry

Fluidized-bed dryers are used for drying wet, solid materials in the granular form, which do not stick to each other. The material is suspended in the upward flowing air stream throughout the drying process because the drying process is carried out at a velocity that is greater than the settling velocity of the particles.

Convection process is used to heat up the material. A vibration motion is used to create a flow to fluidize the material inside the dryer and ensure repeatable residence time and also provide uniform product drying. The fluidized-bed dryer operation can be in the continuous form or batch-wise form.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Bühler

GEA Group

OKAWARA

Turatti Group

Browse Related Reports:

Global High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Market 2017-2021

Global Industrial Food Cutting Machines Market 2017-2021

Foodservice Disposables Market in the US 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170818005270/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com